People Are Totally Impressed By This Woman's Insanely Creepy Mermaid Makeup

"Makeup so good it's scaring me."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Channing is a 23-year-old from a small town called Broken Bow, Oklahoma. She is a self-taught makeup artist who fell into doing special effects work by chance.

'[I] just watched a YouTube video and fell in love with the idea of being able to turn myself into a different character or do a really nasty wound,' she told BuzzFeed News.Channing does normal makeup for her clients, but likes to experiment with special effects on herself, she said.
"[I] just watched a YouTube video and fell in love with the idea of being able to turn myself into a different character or do a really nasty wound," she told BuzzFeed News.

Channing does normal makeup for her clients, but likes to experiment with special effects on herself, she said.

Her work is seriously stunning.

Twitter: @ChanningCJudith

Recently, Channing was inspired to try to recreate a "mermaid leg" that was created by another makeup artist, Arianna Chaylene, last year.

"Hers was everywhere last October — I never got the chance to recreate it but kept getting tagged," she said.

Channing decided that for her version, she would attempt to make real scales.

"I opted for that instead of hand-painting," she said.

The finished product was...incredible.

Channing said it took her an 'hour or two' to create the leg.'I used scar wax, a silicone for the scales,' she said. 'I used cream and alcohol paints for the bruising and irritation, and used eyeshadow pigments and glitters to get the shiny effect.'
Channing said it took her an "hour or two" to create the leg.

"I used scar wax, a silicone for the scales," she said. "I used cream and alcohol paints for the bruising and irritation, and used eyeshadow pigments and glitters to get the shiny effect."

After making her creation, she shared it on Twitter with the caption: "Got bored last night and turned myself into a mermaid. I'd rather be swimming with the fishes anyway."

Her artwork went super viral and people were totally stunned by her skills.

They said it looked "scarily real."

It freaked everyone out...in a good way.

"Makeup so good it's scaring me."

Channing said it has been "crazy and surreal" that so many people have complimented her on her skills from the post.

'I've been posting my work for a while and I never would've thought something would go so viral,' she said. '[It has] opened my eyes to a lot. I'm happy to see my work out there but that also so many people enjoy it.'
"I've been posting my work for a while and I never would've thought something would go so viral," she said. "[It has] opened my eyes to a lot. I'm happy to see my work out there but that also so many people enjoy it."

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With USNews