People Are Totally Impressed By This Woman's Insanely Creepy Mermaid Makeup

Channing is a 23-year-old from a small town called Broken Bow, Oklahoma. She is a self-taught makeup artist, who fell into doing special effects work by chance.
Her work is seriously stunning.
Recently, Channing was inspired to try and recreate a "mermaid leg" that was created by another makeup artist, Arianna Chaylene, last year.
The finished product was....incredible.
After making her creation, she shared it on Twitter with the caption: "Got bored last night and turned myself into a mermaid. I'd rather be swimming with the fishes anyway."
Her artwork went super viral and people were totally stunned by her skills.
They said it looked "scarily real."
It freaked everyone out...in a good way.
"Makeup so good it's scaring me."
Channing said it has been "crazy and surreal" that so many people have complimented her on her skills from the post.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
