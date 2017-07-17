Sections

People Are Sharing Horrifying Stories Of Commuting During NYC's "Summer Of Hell" And We Can't Look Away

"[The] engineer looked me in the face and shut the door."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Most New Yorkers rely on public transportation to get around. This summer, many commuters have been sharing crazy images of the city's sub-par transportation conditions, in what has been dubbed by local media as the "summer of hell."

"Well the fare still gonna go up. fix ya faces - @MTA"
Desus Nice @desusnice

"Well the fare still gonna go up. fix ya faces - @MTA"

Reply Retweet Favorite

The term was originally coined to describe the expected delays at Penn Station, as the train station – that serves regional rail services NJ Transit, LIRR and Amtrak – undergoes major track work this summer. But people online have been using it to describe what seems like endlessly deteriorating conditions on the city subways as well.

Anger, confusion at utica station this a.m. 50+ mins, still no A train. No C. Palpable sick-&amp;-tired-ness in the air… https://t.co/OacGVugfhR
Lee Hill @public_lee

Anger, confusion at utica station this a.m. 50+ mins, still no A train. No C. Palpable sick-&amp;-tired-ness in the air… https://t.co/OacGVugfhR

Reply Retweet Favorite

The photos are...something.

On a Monday morning, subway riders don't want to hear "there's another train directly behind this one" sowequeezein… https://t.co/HW6ykIDVun
Jen Chung @jenchung

On a Monday morning, subway riders don't want to hear "there's another train directly behind this one" sowequeezein… https://t.co/HW6ykIDVun

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is fine.

The @MTA, @NYCTSubway &amp; @NYGovCuomo getting people to their destination one person at a time. #NewYorkCity, City of… https://t.co/ksrYjfw0vS
Gabriel Sànchez @gabejsanchez

The @MTA, @NYCTSubway &amp; @NYGovCuomo getting people to their destination one person at a time. #NewYorkCity, City of… https://t.co/ksrYjfw0vS

Reply Retweet Favorite

AhHhHhhHh.

Fire on A train, switched to 1. More delays. Now 168 st. station packed w/people trying to get in elevators. WTF… https://t.co/b2FpOeezri
Natalie Brito @NatalieHBrito

Fire on A train, switched to 1. More delays. Now 168 st. station packed w/people trying to get in elevators. WTF… https://t.co/b2FpOeezri

Reply Retweet Favorite

WTF?

@nypost @nytimes @MTA #summerofhell So smoke in tunnel at 145th...if at 168th there would be trouble! 20 mins to e… https://t.co/g9oGIRo0KH
Matthew Konsa @matthewkonsa

@nypost @nytimes @MTA #summerofhell So smoke in tunnel at 145th...if at 168th there would be trouble! 20 mins to e… https://t.co/g9oGIRo0KH

Reply Retweet Favorite

This looks...unpleasant.

Hundreds can't get to work via the downtown 1 train after uptown A,C,D,B service totally shuts down. #SummerOfHell… https://t.co/L1vpeUagNf
Dave George @davidgeorge265

Hundreds can't get to work via the downtown 1 train after uptown A,C,D,B service totally shuts down. #SummerOfHell… https://t.co/L1vpeUagNf

Reply Retweet Favorite

We are all this dude.

#summerofhell extends uptown today. #mtafail
Katie Dill @kdilldesign

#summerofhell extends uptown today. #mtafail

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jesus take the wheel.

@NYGovCuomo @JoeLhota see this boys: this is what everyday is like now with the MTA. Do your fucking jobs and fix… https://t.co/00pZgnG7j6
Krista Lepore @KristaLepore

@NYGovCuomo @JoeLhota see this boys: this is what everyday is like now with the MTA. Do your fucking jobs and fix… https://t.co/00pZgnG7j6

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is fun in July.

People waiting to get onto an M4 bus on 145th Street following an #MTA train fire (via @ryan_mensing)… https://t.co/jcAe5kJGXe
Eyewitness News @ABC7NY

People waiting to get onto an M4 bus on 145th Street following an #MTA train fire (via @ryan_mensing)… https://t.co/jcAe5kJGXe

Reply Retweet Favorite

Save them!

Riding this #subway for almost 200 blocks, no working AC and everyone is miserable @NYGovCuomo @Straphangers #mta
Vicki Kolomensky @vickikolomensky

Riding this #subway for almost 200 blocks, no working AC and everyone is miserable @NYGovCuomo @Straphangers #mta

Reply Retweet Favorite

Amid the ~hell,~ local radio station WNYC encouraged New Yorkers to tweet their stories with the hashtag #wethecommuters. After a particularly hellish Monday, many people began to share their stories via the tag.

Tired of your commute? Join #WeTheCommuters to add a megaphone to your frustration: https://t.co/esaTP2thvw
WNYC 🎙 @WNYC

Tired of your commute? Join #WeTheCommuters to add a megaphone to your frustration: https://t.co/esaTP2thvw

Reply Retweet Favorite

The stories were bleak AF.

This AM, I opted for the hot car over the immensely overcrowded car. #MTABreakdown #wethecommuters @MTA
Eli Ganias @ElGanias

This AM, I opted for the hot car over the immensely overcrowded car. #MTABreakdown #wethecommuters @MTA

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are tired, angry, and hot.

Don't confuse being worn down because we have no other choice with patience. #wethecommuters https://t.co/HVI8boGr1g
Quincey Trigillo @QuinceyTrigillo

Don't confuse being worn down because we have no other choice with patience. #wethecommuters https://t.co/HVI8boGr1g

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tensions are high.

Commute tally: 5 consecutive stops where no one from platform could fit on train, 4 fights over who was pushing/rushing whom, 1 ethnic slur.
Josh Nathan-Kazis @joshnathankazis

Commute tally: 5 consecutive stops where no one from platform could fit on train, 4 fights over who was pushing/rushing whom, 1 ethnic slur.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even the engineers are fed up.

.@NYCTSubway Engineer looked me in the face and shut the door. #wethecommuters #fixthemta
Tara Powers @taraepowers

.@NYCTSubway Engineer looked me in the face and shut the door. #wethecommuters #fixthemta

Reply Retweet Favorite

WNYC is now taking suggestions for how to improve the MTA to give to the agency at its next board meeting, on July 26.

The next MTA board mtg is 7/26. What question, comment, or grievance would you give them about your commute? Tweet… https://t.co/xchilcqxbz
WNYC 🎙 @WNYC

The next MTA board mtg is 7/26. What question, comment, or grievance would you give them about your commute? Tweet… https://t.co/xchilcqxbz

Reply Retweet Favorite
Good morning @NYGovCuomo. How was your commute? 100s waiting at 168th for 1 train b/c no ABCD. 4 slow elevators to… https://t.co/6TbY8E1TIA
Sasha Kesler @SashaKesler

Good morning @NYGovCuomo. How was your commute? 100s waiting at 168th for 1 train b/c no ABCD. 4 slow elevators to… https://t.co/6TbY8E1TIA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

