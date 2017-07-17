People Are Sharing Horrifying Stories Of Commuting During NYC's "Summer Of Hell" And We Can't Look Away

Most New Yorkers rely on public transportation to get around. This summer, many commuters have been sharing crazy images of the city's sub-par transportation conditions, in what has been dubbed by local media as the "summer of hell."
The term was originally coined to describe the expected delays at Penn Station, as the train station – that serves regional rail services NJ Transit, LIRR and Amtrak – undergoes major track work this summer. But people online have been using it to describe what seems like endlessly deteriorating conditions on the city subways as well.
The photos are...something.
This is fine.
AhHhHhhHh.
WTF?
This looks...unpleasant.
We are all this dude.
Jesus take the wheel.
This is fun in July.
Save them!
Amid the ~hell,~ local radio station WNYC encouraged New Yorkers to tweet their stories with the hashtag #wethecommuters. After a particularly hellish Monday, many people began to share their stories via the tag.
The stories were bleak AF.
People are tired, angry, and hot.
Tensions are high.
Even the engineers are fed up.
WNYC is now taking suggestions for how to improve the MTA to give to the agency at its next board meeting, on July 26.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.