 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Guy Took Insane Footage Of A Dude Just Chilling Under The NYC Subway During Rush Hour

Monday mood.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

New Yorkers have seen some crazy shit in the subway, especially during this past year's drama. However, New Yorker Shon Mogharabi may have had the craziest experience we have seen in a while, and luckily he took a video.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @shonnotsean

Mogharabi was on the platform for the B train at Grand Street when a...hand...reached out from UNDER the train.

Shon Mogharabi
Advertisement

The hand waved a few times, then put a cigarette out on the train???

Shon Mogharabi

The dude then crawled out from under the platform and subway, and threw a bottle at it for good measure.

Shon Mogharabi

He then collected his things...

Shon Mogharabi

And strolled onto the platform like nothing had happened. When confronted by firefighters, he just did a little jig.

Shon Mogharabi

Of course Mogharabi shared the video on social media, writing he has been in NYC "way too long."

Been living in NYC way too long. Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull hi… https://t.co/gh32RThOmm
Shon Mogharabi @ShonNotSean

Been living in NYC way too long. Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull hi… https://t.co/gh32RThOmm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

"Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull him out and he ducked under the tracks. He’s all good, he was just enjoying a morning cig under the train," he wrote.

People thought the video was insane. Many loved his dance.

@ShonNotSean @Staydafuckmad the lil dance he did took me out. I'm weak
MusicISLove @xX_MusicISLove_

@ShonNotSean @Staydafuckmad the lil dance he did took me out. I'm weak

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others pointed out his attitude towards the situation.

@ShonNotSean The way he was walking by them at the end like nothing happened😂😭
Rachel Bademian @Rachel_Bademian

@ShonNotSean The way he was walking by them at the end like nothing happened😂😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Monday morning mood.

@ShonNotSean mood
Colonizers Beware @FiddleB

@ShonNotSean mood

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, this.

@ShonNotSean @Powdah man New York City is crazy as hell lol
Jackal Jyve @JackalJyve

@ShonNotSean @Powdah man New York City is crazy as hell lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement