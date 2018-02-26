This Guy Took Insane Footage Of A Dude Just Chilling Under The NYC Subway During Rush Hour

New Yorkers have seen some crazy shit in the subway, especially during this past year's drama. However, New Yorker Shon Mogharabi may have had the craziest experience we have seen in a while, and luckily he took a video. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @shonnotsean

Of course Mogharabi shared the video on social media, writing he has been in NYC "way too long." Been living in NYC way too long. Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull hi… https://t.co/gh32RThOmm

"Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull him out and he ducked under the tracks. He’s all good, he was just enjoying a morning cig under the train," he wrote.

People thought the video was insane. Many loved his dance. @ShonNotSean @Staydafuckmad the lil dance he did took me out. I'm weak

Others pointed out his attitude towards the situation. @ShonNotSean The way he was walking by them at the end like nothing happened😂😭

Monday morning mood. @ShonNotSean mood

Basically, this. @ShonNotSean @Powdah man New York City is crazy as hell lol

