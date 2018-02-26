This Guy Took Insane Footage Of A Dude Just Chilling Under The NYC Subway During Rush Hour

New Yorkers have seen some crazy shit in the subway, especially during this past year's drama. However, New Yorker Shon Mogharabi may have had the craziest experience we have seen in a while, and luckily he took a video.
Mogharabi was on the platform for the B train at Grand Street when a...hand...reached out from UNDER the train.
The hand waved a few times, then put a cigarette out on the train???
The dude then crawled out from under the platform and subway, and threw a bottle at it for good measure.
He then collected his things...
And strolled onto the platform like nothing had happened. When confronted by firefighters, he just did a little jig.
Of course Mogharabi shared the video on social media, writing he has been in NYC "way too long."
"Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull him out and he ducked under the tracks. He’s all good, he was just enjoying a morning cig under the train," he wrote.
People thought the video was insane. Many loved his dance.
Others pointed out his attitude towards the situation.
Monday morning mood.
Basically, this.
