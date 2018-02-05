 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Fans Are Losing It After The First Trailer For "Solo A Star Wars Story" Dropped During The Super Bowl

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian!

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Star Wars fans watching the Super Bowl on Sunday got a huge treat...their first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story!

Lucasfilm

The trailer features Han Solo going to training as an Imperial pilot, saying he is going to be the "best in the galaxy."

What do you think? Are you OK with #HanSolo being trained as an Imperial pilot before becoming a smuggler?… https://t.co/uCToTUQlFA
Tatooine Sons: 🛸 A Star Wars Podcast @TatooineSons

What do you think? Are you OK with #HanSolo being trained as an Imperial pilot before becoming a smuggler?… https://t.co/uCToTUQlFA

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

We also got our first look at Emilia Clarke...

Lucasfilm

...and Woody Harrelson in their roles in the film.

Lucasfilm

As well as a dark first look as Alden Ehrenreich as Han himself.

Lucasfilm

And, OMG, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lucasfilm

We also got a nice lil' shot of Han and Chewbacca. Aww.

No matter the era or the actors...there’s always something perfect about seeing Chewbacca and Han Solo side by side… https://t.co/q1Xwykhqyq
Ziggy @mrjafri

No matter the era or the actors...there’s always something perfect about seeing Chewbacca and Han Solo side by side… https://t.co/q1Xwykhqyq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans were prettyyyy pumped.

#SoloAStarWarsStory TRAILER!!!! AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!! #SuperBowl
IGN @IGN

#SoloAStarWarsStory TRAILER!!!! AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!! #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even those who may have been a little skeptical.

Me for the past year: This Han Solo movie is gonna be dumb. Me when I saw that teaser: #SoloAStarWarsStory
oko @reallyokon

Me for the past year: This Han Solo movie is gonna be dumb. Me when I saw that teaser: #SoloAStarWarsStory

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though some were still clutching to their own theories about the film.

The most disappointing part of the ‘Solo’ Star Wars movie trailer is finding out that Chewbacca won’t appear as a y… https://t.co/TBjto7zPNB
Jamie Selzler @jamselz

The most disappointing part of the ‘Solo’ Star Wars movie trailer is finding out that Chewbacca won’t appear as a y… https://t.co/TBjto7zPNB

Reply Retweet Favorite

You can watch the whole trailer here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement