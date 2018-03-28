 back to top
Makeup Lovers Are Freaking Out Over This 1-Minute Hack To Make A Beauty Blender Like New

But you gotta do it right, or you will burn yourself!

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Julianna Asouzu is a 19-year-old beauty enthusiast living and studying in London. She told BuzzFeed News she sees makeup as "a form of art and expression."

Julianna Asouzu

"You can choose how you want you face to look. I love it!" she told BuzzFeed News.

Since she loves to play with makeup, Julianna's beauty blenders get a lot of work, and get pretty dirty. So when she saw a "hack" for cleaning them easily, she was intrigued.

"A few days ago, I was scrolling through Instagram, and I saw the page that came up with the idea," she said. "Unfortunately I can’t remember what the page was called, but I was extremely fascinated when I saw it."

The hack, which has been floating around for a while on Twitter and Instagram, said you just had to put the blender in a cup with soap and water, and microwave it for one minute. Julianna filmed herself trying it out.

LADIES I PUT MY BEAUTY BLENDERS IN THE MIRCOWAVE FOR 1 MINUTE AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED 😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️
#Yazz2UCL♥️ @Jaycoko_

LADIES I PUT MY BEAUTY BLENDERS IN THE MIRCOWAVE FOR 1 MINUTE AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED 😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️

And OMG, it really worked!

Julianna Asouzu
Julianna was shocked, so decided to share it on Twitter. It has since been viewed almost 2 million times.

This is one of the BEST beauty hacks. My life will not be the same. 😭😩
ADWVA @JessicaBentu

This is one of the BEST beauty hacks. My life will not be the same. 😭😩 https://t.co/izXIALZu83

Everyone was amazed.

GIRL YOU JUST SAVED THE LIVES OF MANY 💪🏼
Ephrem Artemus ♎️ @_Eph_ie

GIRL YOU JUST SAVED THE LIVES OF MANY 💪🏼 https://t.co/tDjM6aswYF

Clean as a whistle!

@Jaycoko_
Josephine @Josie1D99

@Jaycoko_

So satisfying.

@Jaycoko_ Oh my god
vic @sIaydelano

@Jaycoko_ Oh my god

Many makeup lovers are now also sharing videos of their blenders' transformation.

@Jaycoko_ IT WORKS!!!!!
BELLS🍒 @bellaraehope

@Jaycoko_ IT WORKS!!!!!

However, make sure you follow the instructions! Poor Victoria learned that the hard way. 😂

THE WATER IS IMPORTANT.

@Jaycoko_ @RosietheIconic TRAGIC ....when you don't follow the directions and forget to add water
~pearl~ @its__just_pearl

@Jaycoko_ @RosietheIconic TRAGIC ....when you don’t follow the directions and forget to add water

ALSO: Don't squeeze the blender right away or it will burn your hand!

WHY NOBODY TOLD ME HOW HOT THE WATER IS AFTER YOU TAKE THE BEAUTY BLENDER OUT THE MICROWAVE. I just burnt my self so bad.
@LULSAVMAE

WHY NOBODY TOLD ME HOW HOT THE WATER IS AFTER YOU TAKE THE BEAUTY BLENDER OUT THE MICROWAVE. I just burnt my self so bad.

Let's be safe out there.

@Jaycoko_ It does works!! but im kind of fool bcause i squeezed the beauty blender after take it out from the hot boiled water 😂😂😂😂😂
frhna @snfrhna

@Jaycoko_ It does works!! but im kind of fool bcause i squeezed the beauty blender after take it out from the hot boiled water 😂😂😂😂😂

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

