People Are Applauding This Teen's Hack To Pick A Color At The Nail Salon

Emma Young is an 18-year-old recent high school graduate from Texas, who is heading to Texas Christian University in the fall. Recently, she solved a problem we all have every time we go to the nail salon.

Emma told BuzzFeed News her stroke of genius came because she went to her usual salon without an appointment, and had some time to kill.

"I was looking at the nail options, and the nail salon I go to has them glued inside the book so you can't put your finger under it to see how it looks," she said.