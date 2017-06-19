Sections

People Are Applauding This Teen's Hack To Pick A Color At The Nail Salon

"This would have solved so many of our problems."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Emma Young is an 18-year-old recent high school graduate from Texas, who is heading to Texas Christian University in the fall. Recently, she solved a problem we all have every time we go to the nail salon.

Emma Young
Emma Young

Emma told BuzzFeed News her stroke of genius came because she went to her usual salon without an appointment, and had some time to kill.

"I was looking at the nail options, and the nail salon I go to has them glued inside the book so you can't put your finger under it to see how it looks," she said.

She was thinking of how she could choose her color, when she remembered Snapchat now lets you make custom stickers for your snaps. So, she chose a color, and made it a sticker.

Emma Young
Emma Young

She then "tried it on" her own nail. Voila, amazing!

Emma said after making four different nail stickers, she went with the cool gray of #150.
Emma Young

Emma said she thought her solution was "funny and interesting," so she decided to share it with her friends on Twitter. It totally blew up, and has been retweeted almost 100,000 times in just a few days.

How to test nail colors at the nail salon:
Emma @em_young_

Emma said "it's crazy so many people have responded to this."

"Some people think it's awesome and other people think it's stupid, which is fine with me because I didn't take the tweet very seriously to begin with. It was just a lighthearted post about an idea that I had," she said.

Women were totally impressed by her "life hack."

@em_young_ wow life hack
Madison Ashleigh @kattymaddie

@em_young_ wow life hack

They were totally shook by how simple, yet genius, it was.

@em_young_ @kingbeeb_ Oh shit sis look @bestdest_ @niaxbadu
Kaylin @Linna_Marie

@em_young_ @kingbeeb_ Oh shit sis look @bestdest_ @niaxbadu

"The smartest thing I've ever seen."

@Picasso_dom @em_young_ IM GUNNA START DOING THIS. smartest thing ive ever seen
Samsterrr @sammiiegirrll97

@Picasso_dom @em_young_ IM GUNNA START DOING THIS. smartest thing ive ever seen

"This would have solved so many of our problems."

@em_young_ @hannahborne02 This would have solved so many of our problems
Anna Faucheux @annafaucheux

@em_young_ @hannahborne02 This would have solved so many of our problems

"If you think imma do all of this just to find a good nail color you absolutely right."

If you think imma do all of this just to find a good nail color you absolutely right https://t.co/iJ6R36X6gn
GG. @Sweetiedelmar

If you think imma do all of this just to find a good nail color you absolutely right https://t.co/iJ6R36X6gn

Some people even took it to the next level, saying why even do your nails anymore at all?

@em_young_ @sorrowspice aint gonna get me nails done anymore just gonna do this for all me insta snaps
vegan cruella de vil @penceyprepnj

@em_young_ @sorrowspice aint gonna get me nails done anymore just gonna do this for all me insta snaps

So brilliant.

@em_young_
gab 🥀 @gabriellalam0nt

@em_young_

@FIirtationship i think ima get red💀
layla @layluhhhhhh

@FIirtationship i think ima get red💀

Thank u queen, we owe u.

@kattymaddie @em_young_ 😂😂
Luna @aalicialunaa

@kattymaddie @em_young_ 😂😂

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

