Bros In Trump's White House Apparently Bond By "Icing" One Another At Work

If you don't know what icing is, you clearly have not been around bro culture since 2009.

As the video below explains, "icing" is a drinking game in which one bro hides a Smirnoff Ice (a chick drink) for another bro to find. When the bro finds it, he has to get on a knee and chug.

Bros can also stop an icing by pulling out their own ice and making their attacker drink it instead, in what's known as an "ice block."

Since the game was invented, no bro has been safe, not even at their place of work...

The Post reported that the office, called the Presidential Personnel Office, "has suffered from inexperience and a shortage of staff."

Its employees are responsible for vetting and recruiting political appointees.

"The White House confirmed that PPO officials played the Icing game but said it and the happy hours are not unique to the PPO and are a way to network and let off steam," the Post reported.