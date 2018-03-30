 back to top
Bros In Trump's White House Apparently Bond By "Icing" One Another At Work

Bro, you just got iced, bro!

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you don't know what icing is, you clearly have not been around bro culture since 2009.

As the video below explains, "icing" is a drinking game in which one bro hides a Smirnoff Ice (a chick drink) for another bro to find. When the bro finds it, he has to get on a knee and chug.

Bros can also stop an icing by pulling out their own ice and making their attacker drink it instead, in what's known as an "ice block."

Since the game was invented, no bro has been safe, not even at their place of work...

At their weddings...

And apparently, in the Trump administration. According to the Washington Post, workers in an "obscure White House office" celebrated their deputy director's 30th birthday earlier this year by icing him.

The Post reported that the office, called the Presidential Personnel Office, "has suffered from inexperience and a shortage of staff."

Its employees are responsible for vetting and recruiting political appointees.

"The White House confirmed that PPO officials played the Icing game but said it and the happy hours are not unique to the PPO and are a way to network and let off steam," the Post reported.

So those who may have been worried icing is a trend that ended once we hit 2016...

People are apparently "Icing" each other — you know, the College-y Smirnoff Ice game popular many moons ago — in the Presidential Personnel Office, report says: https://t.co/F4appX7jia
Steven with a ph @steveannear

People are apparently "Icing" each other — you know, the College-y Smirnoff Ice game popular many moons ago — in the Presidential Personnel Office, report says: https://t.co/F4appX7jia

Fear not! Icing is alive and well.

The Washington Post did the impossible and got Smirnoff Ice trending again. Hats off.
Nikki Wentling @nikkiwentling

The Washington Post did the impossible and got Smirnoff Ice trending again. Hats off.

"America is already great."

America Is Already Great. Last time I got iced, they tricked me into picking it up by hiding it under a copy of @gardenandgun. RT @thehill: Trump staffers "iced" each other, chugged Smirnoff Ice in government office: report https://t.co/RcDcC7u481 https://t.co/SZ32FFdwOZ
Byrds Finger @ByrdsFinger

America Is Already Great. Last time I got iced, they tricked me into picking it up by hiding it under a copy of @gardenandgun. RT @thehill: Trump staffers "iced" each other, chugged Smirnoff Ice in government office: report https://t.co/RcDcC7u481 https://t.co/SZ32FFdwOZ

USA USA!

Twitter: @beerexpresspgh

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

