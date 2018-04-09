 back to top
Katharine McPhee May Just Have Shaded "Smash" Hard And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

"I cant believe katharine mcphee posted a smash meme in the year of our lord 2018 feel like im in some kind of fever dream."

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's been six years since its premiere, but few shows have been so lovingly defended, or mercilessly mocked, as NBC's two-season Broadway drama Smash.

For a deep dive into what made the show "the biggest train wreck" on TV at the time, check out this 2013 article from BuzzFeed News' Kate Aurthur.

However, all these years later, the Smash stan community is still alive and well.

All these years later and I'm still watching Smash and loving every bloody second @meganhilty @katharinemcphee
It's never far from people's hearts and minds.

2018. Karen Cartwright is on Broadway. NBC has a new musical theatre tv show. And Debra Messing keeps singing on Will&amp;Grace. Smash lives on.
However, the Smash community has been shook by a tweet from Katharine McPhee, who starred as Karen. McPhee is making her debut on Monday in the starring role in Waitress on Broadway and has been tweeting about it a lot.

This little girl on the left always dreamed about tomorrow. She makes her Broadway debut in a starring role. This has been one of my biggest dreams since as early as I can remember... 🌟 https://t.co/5LMp6cXzvV
McPhee then used a meme to — in some fans' opinions — throw some shade at her old show.

If you then you don’t don’t love deserve me at my me at my https://t.co/SoUOkhhy81
"If you don't love me at my [Smash] you don't deserve me at my [Waitress]," she tweeted.

The meme, of course, is a play on the Marilyn Monroe quote.

People were like, EXCUSE me????

do NOT slander miss karen cartwright like this. https://t.co/sMUTOuiWM3
How is Smash your "worst"?

The Smash stans are not standing for this slander https://t.co/Jjowx69LgT
"Smash was God’s gift to US television don’t @ me."

Smash was God’s gift to US television don’t @ me https://t.co/YUzKGjpVTs
Some were fired up!

She does realize if it weren’t for Smash she wouldn’t have Waitress, right? Before Smash, she was just the girl who didn’t win American Idol. Talk about ungrateful. (Also, Ivy &gt; Karen).
Although some people thought she was misunderstood.

@katharinemcphee I think a lot of people are misunderstanding the intent here. Pretty sure she’s alluding to the failure of one show (Smash, cancelled after two seasons) &amp; the success of another (Waitress).
YAAASS.

Kat sweetie you’re doing amazing https://t.co/iMuTmJjqOR
Fans were shook...

still thinking about that Katharine McPhee tweet &amp; how it’s made me confront having been a SMASH apologist :/
And wigs went flying.

Wig is across the room https://t.co/TY1WMteHVx
I mean, maybe this is perfect in a way?

I can’t think of a better debut performance than Karen Cartwright in the out of town Boston preview of BOMBSHELL, the Marilyn Monroe Musical from NBC’s Late-Great-Star-Studded-Drama-Filled-Musical-Theatre-Modern-Classic-Awe-Inspiring-Hit-Show SMASH created by Theresa Rebeck. https://t.co/WqD3W9ZZ0S
In fact, McPhee said it herself: "Karen Cartwright is shaking right now."

Only 4 days until my run at @WaitressMusical begins. Karen Cartwright is shaking!
2018: Maybe good after all.

i cant believe katharine mcphee posted a smash meme in the year of our lord 2018 feel like im in some kind of fever dream
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

