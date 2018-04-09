Katharine McPhee May Just Have Shaded "Smash" Hard And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

It's been six years since its premiere, but few shows have been so lovingly defended, or mercilessly mocked, as NBC's two-season Broadway drama Smash.
For a deep dive into what made the show "the biggest train wreck" on TV at the time, check out this 2013 article from BuzzFeed News' Kate Aurthur.
However, all these years later, the Smash stan community is still alive and well.
It's never far from people's hearts and minds.
However, the Smash community has been shook by a tweet from Katharine McPhee, who starred as Karen. McPhee is making her debut on Monday in the starring role in Waitress on Broadway and has been tweeting about it a lot.
McPhee then used a meme to — in some fans' opinions — throw some shade at her old show.
"If you don't love me at my [Smash] you don't deserve me at my [Waitress]," she tweeted.
The meme, of course, is a play on the Marilyn Monroe quote.
People were like, EXCUSE me????
How is Smash your "worst"?
"Smash was God’s gift to US television don’t @ me."
Some were fired up!
Although some people thought she was misunderstood.
YAAASS.
Fans were shook...
And wigs went flying.
I mean, maybe this is perfect in a way?
In fact, McPhee said it herself: "Karen Cartwright is shaking right now."
2018: Maybe good after all.
