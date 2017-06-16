Sections

This Teen Has A Simple Hack For Not Messing Up Her Makeup That Has A Lot Of People Applauding

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Evamarie Lopez is a 16-year-old from a small town in California who says she "loves makeup." Recently, she came up with a silly but kind of brilliant hack for keeping her products off of her clothes when getting ready.

Evamarie told BuzzFeed News she had spent an hour doing her makeup, and was wearing red lipstick. However, she wanted to wear a white shirt with a high neckline."So the first thing I thought was 'I need something to cover my face and not smear my makeup,'" she said.
Evamarie Lopez

Her solution? A plastic bag over her head.

Evamarie Lopez

Simple, a little ridiculous, but effective. And no, apparently makeup doesn't get on the bag.

Evamarie Lopez

Evamarie shared her hack on Twitter to be funny, and her tweet went viral for it's sillyness and low-key brilliance.

When u don't wanna get makeup your shirt
Puppy @_evamariie

When u don't wanna get makeup your shirt

Many people appreciated the tip.

@_evamariie @_annacontreras1 i should try this bc my makeup always ends up on my shirt
cristina🌻 @cristinaaaa_09

@_evamariie @_annacontreras1 i should try this bc my makeup always ends up on my shirt

Shirts were saved!

@cristinaaaa_09 @_annacontreras1 @_evamariie Shit, I usually just end up stretching the collar of my shirt 🤦🏼‍♀️
mika ela @miikaazz

@cristinaaaa_09 @_annacontreras1 @_evamariie Shit, I usually just end up stretching the collar of my shirt 🤦🏼‍♀️

@_evamariie While I'm over here...
Siona . @eiramanois

@_evamariie While I'm over here...

It's extra, but it's worth it.

@CamiPickett @FIirtationship @Bek_69 @briwilliamson19 @RaiganPage @SmackinFiends @BeeMoneyyy @talermiller So you th… https://t.co/kdaUoQtW2w
Salty Witch Ting @Bailey_Birch

@CamiPickett @FIirtationship @Bek_69 @briwilliamson19 @RaiganPage @SmackinFiends @BeeMoneyyy @talermiller So you th… https://t.co/kdaUoQtW2w

Other people said they've been doing this for a while, and it really does work.

@_evamariie @zoe_hendersonx @nataliecarter_x someone stole my technique
Libbie Mae @Libbiegarrett

@_evamariie @zoe_hendersonx @nataliecarter_x someone stole my technique

Trick as old as time.

@_evamariie @ShalynBagley BIH I could've been viral 7 years ago like how long have I been doing this 😫
Whitney Dearden @WhitneyAllan

@_evamariie @ShalynBagley BIH I could've been viral 7 years ago like how long have I been doing this 😫

And some women shared their own hacks.

@_evamariie Just put a scarf over your head. It's a trick models have been using for years, plus you can breathe th… https://t.co/gzfzDp10gC
Victoria Eubanks @BeGossamer

@_evamariie Just put a scarf over your head. It's a trick models have been using for years, plus you can breathe th… https://t.co/gzfzDp10gC

Genius.

@_evamariie @emilysandford_ ITS ME AND MY PILLOWCASE
Freya x @freyalauren0705

@_evamariie @emilysandford_ ITS ME AND MY PILLOWCASE

This is good in a pinch, too.

@_evamariie ive always flipped my hair over my face and put my shirts on like that haha
amanda @miniamandaaa

@_evamariie ive always flipped my hair over my face and put my shirts on like that haha

Basically, teens are the future.

@loumagu10 ?????? She's in 3017 we're suck in 2017. Why didn't we think of this https://t.co/I9mLWSEzha
ton @acamerot

@loumagu10 ?????? She's in 3017 we're suck in 2017. Why didn't we think of this https://t.co/I9mLWSEzha

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

