An Angry Barber Allegedly Gave This Guy Such A Horrible Haircut That It Led To His Arrest

An angry barber allegedly retaliated against a 22-year-old customer by shaving his head down the middle and snipping his ear with scissors, leaving him bloodied.

He requested a No. 2 on the sides, and an inch taken off the top with scissors, police spokesman Joel Despain said.

The 22-year-old customer, who wasn't named in the Madison Police Department press release , had gone to the salon to get his hair cut.

Police arrested 46-year-old Khaled A. Shabani at Ruby's Salon in Madison, Wisconsin, after the alleged incident, which they said occurred on Dec. 22.

However, his cut soon went south. He claimed Shabani began complaining he was fidgeting and moving his head, and twisted his ear. Then, Shabani allegedly grabbed a "zero" clipper, "snipped" his ear, and shaved a line in his head.

"[The victim] was starting to bleed when the 'zero' was used to cut a close path down the middle of his head, leaving him looking a bit like Larry from the Three Stooges," Despain said.

The victim then got up and left, with Shabani allegedly shouting after him, "You want a zero right?"

The man called police when he got home, and Shabani was arrested on suspicion of mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed.

"While it is not a crime to give someone a bad haircut, you will get arrested for intentionally snipping their ear with a scissors," Despain said.

On Wednesday, Shabani pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The charge is a violation of a county ordinance, not criminal.

When reached by BuzzFeed News, the Madison Police Department had no further information.