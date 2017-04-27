Sections

Sean Spicer Blamed Obama For Failing To Vet Trump's Ex-National Security Adviser And People Are Confused

"I only hire the best people. And when I don't, it's Obama's fault," one Twitter user mocked.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn is under investigation by the Defense Department over allegations that he accepted payments from Russia and didn't disclose them properly on government forms.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

The investigation was revealed by House Democrats on Thursday.

Flynn, a former Army general, received the payment of $68,000 in 2015 for attending the 10-anniversary celebration of Russia Today, the Kremlin-owned media company.

He allegedly did not cite this payment on his SF-86, a document included in the screening process for a security clearance. Flynn's lawyer has denied any wrongdoing, saying Flynn "briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency, a component agency of the Department of Defense, extensively regarding the RT speaking event trip both before and after the trip."

Flynn resigned from his position in the Trump administration after just a few weeks when it emerged he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russian officials.

At the White House press briefing on Thursday, spokesman Sean Spicer was asked if the administration had properly vetted Flynn before naming him as national security adviser. Instead, Spicer suggested it was the Obama administration that had dropped the ball on Flynn.

Pretty incredible new line from Spicer on Flynn: Obama is to blame for us making him Nat Sec Adviser
David Mack @davidmackau

Pretty incredible new line from Spicer on Flynn: Obama is to blame for us making him Nat Sec Adviser

His argument seemed to be that since the Obama administration last issued Flynn a security clearance in 2016, the Trump administration wasn't responsible for vetting him further than that. (Flynn served in the Obama administration as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012-2014 when he was eventually fired. He then worked as a foreign agent for Turkey during the 2016 campaign.)

"My only point is that when General Flynn came into the White House he had an active security clearance that was issued during the Obama administration, with all of the information that is being discussed that occurred in 2015," Spicer said, referring to the payment from Russia.

"General Flynn came in with just the Obama administration vetting? Is that right?" CNN's Jim Acosta asked. "That's the impression you're giving."

.@Acosta: So Flynn joined the administration with just Obama admin vetting? Is that right? @PressSec: It is.
David Mack @davidmackau

.@Acosta: So Flynn joined the administration with just Obama admin vetting? Is that right? @PressSec: It is.

"It is," replied Spicer.

The press secretary then compared the vetting process of Flynn to be national security adviser to the security checks on White House press reporters.

"Why would you rerun a background check on someone who was the head of the Department of Defense Intelligence Agency that had and did maintain a high level security clearance?" Spicer said.

Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

Responding on Twitter, many people bristled at Spicer appearing to blame the Obama administration for Flynn's hiring in the Trump White House.

Spicer takes spin to a new level, blames OBAMA for Michael Flynn's appointment as Trump's National Security Adviser
Judd Legum @JuddLegum

Spicer takes spin to a new level, blames OBAMA for Michael Flynn's appointment as Trump's National Security Adviser

They were rather confused by Spicer's logic.

@JuddLegum
Dan Barry @DanBarryBand

@JuddLegum

And also shaking their heads.

Liar Sean Spicer is literally standing up there trying to blame Mike Flynn's Russia mess on Obama. The dumbest WH in history. #TrumpRussia
Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila

Liar Sean Spicer is literally standing up there trying to blame Mike Flynn's Russia mess on Obama. The dumbest WH in history. #TrumpRussia

Some were angry.

Spicer is asked if he's satisfied with the vetting of Flynn. Spicer is blaming Obama. This is sick.
Laurie Crosswell 🌞 @lauriecrosswell

Spicer is asked if he's satisfied with the vetting of Flynn. Spicer is blaming Obama. This is sick.

"I only hire the best people. And when I don't, it's Obama's fault," said one person.

I only hire the best people. And when I don't, it's Obama's fault. -DJT 🙄🍊 #Spicer #pressconference
Jack Tweets 🇺🇸 @jackTweets11

I only hire the best people. And when I don't, it's Obama's fault. -DJT 🙄🍊 #Spicer #pressconference

"Sean Spicer blaming President Obama for not vetting Flynn is like me demanding Ford honour the warranty on my Tesla," said another.

Sean Spicer blaming President Obama for not vetting Flynn is like me demanding Ford honour the warranty on my Tesla… https://t.co/tu3XupN8HK
Unite Alberta @UniteAlbertans

Sean Spicer blaming President Obama for not vetting Flynn is like me demanding Ford honour the warranty on my Tesla… https://t.co/tu3XupN8HK

Basically, this was a lot of people's reaction: "Come on, man!"

Sean Spicer blamed Flynn's vetting on Obama's administration... #ComeOnMan #PressBriefing
#LaquanMcDonald @ifuaskmee

Sean Spicer blamed Flynn's vetting on Obama's administration... #ComeOnMan #PressBriefing

When asked if the president believes Flynn should seek immunity from prosecution in exchange for assisting investigators, Spicer replied, "I think Mike Flynn should do what his counsel advises him to do."

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

