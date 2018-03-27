This Dad Pulled The Ultimate Dad Troll On His Daughter And People Can't Stop Laughing

Her fiancé and her father, Jake Barron, are "very close," she added. "We have gone on many trips all together and they have hung out just the two of them before too, playing tennis, riding dirt bikes, and other activities," she said.

Advertisement

Allison clarified that yes, her dad was joking and loves Levi. "This is really just my dad's personality," she said. "We have a very close family and so he's made little jokes like this before." She said she was crying when Levi proposed, but instantly started cracking up when she saw her dad. "We both know my dad so well, we got the joke right away and found it funny," she said.

Advertisement

Of course, Allison shared her engagement on her social media platforms. Her dad's little joke went super viral on Twitter, and people were loving him. My dad had other ideas.. 😂

And meme'd him. @allison_barron @alesiavsworld "Hello this is Navient calling about a student loan payment, Is this Ms. Hatcher?" ..... https://t.co/36zueBrMUf

Relatable. @allison_barron “Hey, we are going out tonight. Wanna tag along?” Anxiety:

Also this. @allison_barron @NOflyzonePHILLY

"You always see little things like this blow up on Twitter and now it's me," she said. "It [has] also been one of the best days ever, so I really get to just keep reliving it!"

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!