McDonald's Is Cutting Cheeseburgers And Chocolate Milk From Happy Meals And That Makes People Sad

McDonald's caused a kerfuffle on the internet Thursday by announcing it was cutting cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from Happy Meals, although customers will still be able to add them to their meals if they want.

The fast-food chain said the changes to the meal mean each version will be fewer than 600 calories.

The changes also mean that all Happy Meals will be 100% "compliant with the new nutrition criteria for added sugar, saturated fat, and 78% compliant with the new sodium criteria," McDonald's said in its announcement.

In addition to the temporary removal of chocolate milk, the biggest change is that cheeseburgers will no longer be a listed option for a Happy Meal, leaving only McNuggets and hamburgers.

In the meantime, the fast-food chain said it is "reformulating" the chocolate milk to reduce the amount of added sugar. They are also reducing the size of the fries in the six-piece Chicken McNugget meal and adding bottled water as a drink choice.

"With these planned menu updates, there will be average reductions of 20% in calories, 50% in added sugars, 13% in saturated fat and/or 17% in sodium, depending on the customer's specific meal selection," the company said.