 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Rihanna Said She Is Not Friends With Drake Anymore And Fans Are Stunned

"Damn Rihanna did a Drake lyric about Drake."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The year was 2016, the sun was shining, birds were chirping, and Rihanna and Drake were FINALLY maybe in love after he professed his love for her while giving her an award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Who could forget this moment?????

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV

Drake made the declaration of love while presenting Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement.

He also famously took a billboard out before the ceremony to congratulate her.

Advertisement

But like so many other things that year, things did not go as expected for many people. Now, in the new issue of Vogue, Rihanna has broken hearts again by saying that she and Drake aren't even FRIENDS anymore.

so honored to cover @voguemagazine’s June issue! https://t.co/qNBfqf9Wkl
Rihanna @rihanna

so honored to cover @voguemagazine’s June issue! https://t.co/qNBfqf9Wkl

Reply Retweet Favorite

(She also talks about many other things that, like the fact that she is a MOGUL, are way more important. So read the whole thing!)

The Vogue cover story said Rihanna "winced" when asked about the VMA moment, which the author said "became all about [Drake]" instead of about Rihanna's award. She said she hated what Drake did, and didn't consider it romantic:

Rihanna winces slightly at the mention of the rapper’s name before her eyes glaze over with cool indifference.

“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she says. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

When I ask about the current state of their friendship, her attitude is sanguine. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

People were, frankly, shook by the revelation.

Rihanna on Drake: “It is what it is" 💀
🦋ريحانه @lanafenxty

Rihanna on Drake: “It is what it is" 💀

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Especially about how wrong so many were about what the moment meant for the pair.

Drake took the spotlight away from something that was Rihanna’s moment so she cut him off.. her mind
🌹🌹🌹 @951013boy

Drake took the spotlight away from something that was Rihanna’s moment so she cut him off.. her mind

Reply Retweet Favorite

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

Drake professed his love to Rihanna live on stage and it annoyed her so much that she went in print to state that she doesn't even consider him a friend now
𝕄'𝔹𝕒𝕖-𝕜𝕦.* @uncletypewriter

Drake professed his love to Rihanna live on stage and it annoyed her so much that she went in print to state that she doesn't even consider him a friend now

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many were pissed at the rapper.

If you really think I'll stop listening to Drake because of Rihanna...then you're absolutely right
Rihanna Lately @rihannalately

If you really think I'll stop listening to Drake because of Rihanna...then you're absolutely right

Reply Retweet Favorite

Seriously, WTF Drake????

Absolutely living for rihanna completely dismissing drake in the vogue interview. He really did make her vanguard award about himself. Fuck him for that
〰️ @livyrozay

Absolutely living for rihanna completely dismissing drake in the vogue interview. He really did make her vanguard award about himself. Fuck him for that

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬

It’s clear to everybody but drake that Rihanna don’t want him lmao
Heavy Weight Champ @Melly2times

It’s clear to everybody but drake that Rihanna don’t want him lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others still believed in Drake.

I think Drake will learn from this whole Rihanna thing and will become an even better feminist
evan @brehevanbreh

I think Drake will learn from this whole Rihanna thing and will become an even better feminist

Reply Retweet Favorite

And felt sorry for him.

Rihanna and Drake don't even have a friendship anymore...
THANOS' YUTE @YungahJackson

Rihanna and Drake don't even have a friendship anymore...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh no.

rihanna being blasé about drake is probably the worst thing you could do to him
Sarah MacDonald @sarahsmacdonald

rihanna being blasé about drake is probably the worst thing you could do to him

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

"Damn Rihanna did a Drake lyric about Drake."

Damn Rihanna did a Drake lyric about Drake https://t.co/k8dULXGBRq
Emilia Petrarca @EmiliaPetrarca

Damn Rihanna did a Drake lyric about Drake https://t.co/k8dULXGBRq

Reply Retweet Favorite

*Plays "Work" on repeat.*

No more bops from Rihanna and Drake though 😔
The Megan @MegYuup

No more bops from Rihanna and Drake though 😔

Reply Retweet Favorite

Maybe good can come out of this?

Drake about to release a new song bc of that vogue interview called “It is what it is” #rihanna
P @newusernamepj

Drake about to release a new song bc of that vogue interview called “It is what it is” #rihanna

Reply Retweet Favorite

ALSO: Rihanna revealed in the profile that she has a boyfriend. But she isn't revealing who he is for now.

Rihanna has had a boyfriend and refuses to attach him to her career lmfao
ok &amp;? @importantj0se

Rihanna has had a boyfriend and refuses to attach him to her career lmfao

Reply Retweet Favorite

Keep doing you, RiRi!

READ my cover story at https://t.co/qNBfqf9Wkl @voguemagazine
Rihanna @rihanna

READ my cover story at https://t.co/qNBfqf9Wkl @voguemagazine

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App