Rihanna Said She Is Not Friends With Drake Anymore And Fans Are Stunned

The year was 2016, the sun was shining, birds were chirping, and Rihanna and Drake were FINALLY maybe in love after he professed his love for her while giving her an award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Drake made the declaration of love while presenting Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement.

He also famously took a billboard out before the ceremony to congratulate her.