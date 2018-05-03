Rihanna Said She Is Not Friends With Drake Anymore And Fans Are Stunned

The year was 2016, the sun was shining, birds were chirping, and Rihanna and Drake were FINALLY maybe in love after he professed his love for her while giving her an award at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Who could forget this moment?????
Drake made the declaration of love while presenting Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement.
He also famously took a billboard out before the ceremony to congratulate her.
But like so many other things that year, things did not go as expected for many people. Now, in the new issue of Vogue, Rihanna has broken hearts again by saying that she and Drake aren't even FRIENDS anymore.
(She also talks about many other things that, like the fact that she is a MOGUL, are way more important. So read the whole thing!)
The Vogue cover story said Rihanna "winced" when asked about the VMA moment, which the author said "became all about [Drake]" instead of about Rihanna's award. She said she hated what Drake did, and didn't consider it romantic:
Rihanna winces slightly at the mention of the rapper’s name before her eyes glaze over with cool indifference.
“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she says. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”
When I ask about the current state of their friendship, her attitude is sanguine. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”
People were, frankly, shook by the revelation.
Especially about how wrong so many were about what the moment meant for the pair.
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀
Many were pissed at the rapper.
Seriously, WTF Drake????
😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬
But others still believed in Drake.
And felt sorry for him.
Oh no.
"Damn Rihanna did a Drake lyric about Drake."
*Plays "Work" on repeat.*
Maybe good can come out of this?
ALSO: Rihanna revealed in the profile that she has a boyfriend. But she isn't revealing who he is for now.
Keep doing you, RiRi!
