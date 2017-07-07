Sections

Mike Pence Disobeyed A "Do Not Touch" Sign And People Are Trolling Him Hard

Sign? What sign?

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Vice President Mike Pence went on a tour of NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday. Here he is with a piece of "critical space flight hardware."

Mike Brown / Reuters

Wait, what does that sign say?

C'mon dude, really?
Mike Rundle @flyosity

C'mon dude, really?

Reply Retweet Favorite

It says pretty clearly, "do not touch!"

Dammit Pence!
Stefan Molyneux @StefanMolyneux

Dammit Pence!

Reply Retweet Favorite

People on Twitter soon noticed the photo, and it became an instant meme to troll the VP with.

@flyosity @tristanwalker
bilal @mescalinesun

@flyosity @tristanwalker

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even the critical space flight hardware was upset.

@flyosity we are all thinking the same as critical-space-flight-hardware i think.
'ingie @yngling

@flyosity we are all thinking the same as critical-space-flight-hardware i think.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people couldn't believe how wild and rebellious Pence has become since becoming VP.

@flyosity @snbbloopers
Rapacitor @RaPaCiToR13

@flyosity @snbbloopers

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dayum.

@VP @NASA_Orion @NASAKennedy
Kal Penn @kalpenn

@VP @NASA_Orion @NASAKennedy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Show them who is boss!

@StefanMolyneux 🤔
AnnabelleOnion @Annabelle_Onion

@StefanMolyneux 🤔

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others had more interesting takes on the moment.

After six months at Trump's side, Mike Pence quietly envies the capsule for its journey to the cold, tranquil empti… https://t.co/ylQ4qmcXnR
Kevin M. Kruse @KevinMKruse

After six months at Trump's side, Mike Pence quietly envies the capsule for its journey to the cold, tranquil empti… https://t.co/ylQ4qmcXnR

Reply Retweet Favorite

He WOULD touch.

Pence looked left. Then right. Mother wasn't anywhere around. He smiled to himself. He would touch
Jason Miller @longwall26

Pence looked left. Then right. Mother wasn't anywhere around. He smiled to himself. He would touch

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, Spongebob had to get involved.

Ziwe @ziwe

Reply Retweet Favorite

As did the ~orb moment~.

I just wanted to be a part of that moment all right
Peter Durfee @Durf

I just wanted to be a part of that moment all right

Reply Retweet Favorite

Keep doing you, Veep.

U can't touch th—HEY WHAT THE HELL MIKE
Peter Durfee @Durf

U can't touch th—HEY WHAT THE HELL MIKE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

