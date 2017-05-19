Sections

Rats Will Crawl Around You As You Eat At This New Creepy Cafe

It's like one of those cat cafes, but creepy AF.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Have you ever been enjoying a coffee, tea, or nice breakfast pastry and thought to yourself: "A rat crawling on the table would make this a much better experience." Well, you're in luck, if you are in San Francisco, that is.

The San Francisco Dungeon

The San Francisco Dungeon is a "60-minute, live-action journey through 200 years’ worth of the Bay Area’s most riveting — and sinister — history." Now, for a limited time this summer, it is offering guests a new creepy experience.

The San Francisco Dungeon

"We want to offer a frighteningly funny encounter with creepy-crawly critters you could only find at The San Francisco Dungeon," spokesman Matthew Clarkson, said in a press release. "Drinking coffee while a rats on the loose? That's not for the faint of heart."

For just $50, people can "sip their coffee while seated at bistro-style tables, nicely draped with red and white gingham tablecloths...all while being surrounded by live rats." You will get coffee, tea, or water, and a breakfast pastry.

The San Francisco Dungeon

After dining with the rodents crawling on you, you get to interact with the rats for 15 minutes.

The rats will be provided by Rattie Ratz, a local nonprofit dedicated to rat adoption and welfare.

The Dungeon didn't immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but Clarkson told Eater that the food wouldn't be made where the rats are dwelling.

"We’re obviously following all food code and hygiene requirements,” he said.

Reviews of the new experience online were mixed. Some people were totally in.

Verity Banks @v_girlracer

Rats anyone, so cute. Shame it's only for two days. San Francisco’s Newest Tourist Trap: Rat Cafe https://t.co/ZbeCPSwgje

Yassss.

Legalize Pet Rats @LegalizePetRats

How amazing would that be? #petrats #ratcafe https://t.co/txQdmP67nu

Others were like, no why WTF.

Gemma Fisher @GemmaFisher87

Someone’s opening a rat cafe and we’re confused as to why - https://t.co/AHpAW14tt0 https://t.co/AICVQ26oHw

Nope nope nope.

Star FM Brandon @StarfmBrandon

This is just a big scoop of nope, never and why? San Francisco is getting a rat cafe! https://t.co/JVIvHLl8og

"I thought you paid to NOT have rats near where you eat and drink."

SF Girl Problems @SF_GirlProblems

I thought you paid to NOT have rats near where you eat and drink. https://t.co/QpO6xUxyd5 #SFproblems #wtf #ratcafe

If you're down with this, you better hurry. The cafe will only be open on July 1 and July 8.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

