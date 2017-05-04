Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Teen Is Making Totally Adorable Drawings Out Of Dick Pics Random Dudes Send Her On Twitter

Aww, so cute!

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sasha, an 18-year-old from Texas, has grown a considerable following on Twitter by posting beautiful pics of herself, like the ones below. However, this also means she gets a lot of nasty messages from men.

Twitter: @vyzdoravlivay
Twitter: @vyzdoravlivay

Sasha told BuzzFeed News she usually gets about two to three dick pics sent to her from men she doesn't know per week, and she tries to just ignore them.

"I choose not to open my messages [on Twitter] a lot unless they're from girls," she said.

However, Sasha has come up with a pretty hilarious way to deal with all the random dicks in her life. She turns them into adorable little pictures.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 Sasha said she started making the photos because she has 'nothing better to do with my time.'She makes the drawings in Snapchat after saving them to her phone.
Twitter: @vyzdoravlivay

Sasha said she started making the photos because she has "nothing better to do with my time."

She makes the drawings in Snapchat after saving them to her phone.

So cute!

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Twitter: @vyzdoravlivay

Awww.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Twitter: @vyzdoravlivay

Pretty as a picture.

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Twitter: @vyzdoravlivay

Why so serious there, buddy?

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Twitter: @vyzdoravlivay

Sasha said she usually doesn't post her creations on Twitter because "people prefer not to see dicks on their timeline." But on Wednesday she made an exception and sent this photo to the original sender with the caption "hey doll."

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Twitter: @vyzdoravlivay

Sasha'a followers really appreciated her ~art~.

@vyzdoravlivay SCREAMING
duck @DuckFanAccount

@vyzdoravlivay SCREAMING

Reply Retweet Favorite

"He looks so smooth."

@nugfaerie @vyzdoravlivay He looks so smooth 😭
shante @shantelachele

@nugfaerie @vyzdoravlivay He looks so smooth 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some were grossed out.

@vyzdoravlivay @shantelachele I'm puking
shay 🥀🔪 @nugfaerie

@vyzdoravlivay @shantelachele I'm puking

Reply Retweet Favorite

NO NO.

@vyzdoravlivay Come on! I've just had dinner, add a warning to that shit!
DeadJazzy @DeadJazzy

@vyzdoravlivay Come on! I've just had dinner, add a warning to that shit!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Watch out men of the world. Sasha takes no prisoners.

men gotta go reason #37281
sisha @vyzdoravlivay

men gotta go reason #37281

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App

Connect With USNews