Get Our App!
Advice To My Younger Self video
Robert Pattinson Went Full Edward Cullen In This…
Build Your Dream Home And We’ll Tell You What City…
16 Facts Your Probably Don’t Know About Mary-Kate…
This Man Was Told He Can’t Use His "GRABHER" Vanity…
The "Reading Rainbow" Made A Meryl Streep Meme And…
A Robo-Restaurant With No Servers Shuns The Blind,…
Why Uber’s Board Is Standing By Its CEO
Republicans Just Gave Up On Repealing Obamacare

People Are Completely Disgusted By This Tip From PETA On How To Help A Possum

A thousand times no.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This week, PETA decided to share a tip with all the animal lovers out there who may run across a possum that appears to be dead. They illustrated it with this picture.

2. Wait, what in the actual fuck?

Wait, what in the actual fuck?

View this image ›

PETA

3. Are they…are they suggesting we do THIS?

Are they...are they suggesting we do THIS?

View this image ›

PETA

Turns out female possums (or opossums) carry their babies inside pouches. Who knew?!

And the babies may still be alive even if the mother suddenly dies. Who knew?!

And it all looks totally gross! Who knew?!

4. This tweet from Twitter user Jackson Knight, which has gone viral, pretty much says it all.

5. Everyone was totally shook by the tweet.

6. Like, WTF PETA, are you trying to get us killed?

@jacksonknightt @SwallowThatShit so @peta really telling people to open an animal that literally plays dead to survive and carries rabies?

— Stizz The Wiz (@Stizzthewiz)

7. Nobody got time for that.

@McDomalds I am so dead! Lmao who the fuck has the time

— Xavier Cornelius (@Izzy_ohsopretty)

8. PETA is the most extra extra to ever extra.

@Rebeccadannie @jacksonknightt wtttttfffff why they gotta be so extraaaaaaaaa

— Cardi V (@victwerker3)

9. Others were like, why would I want to save one?

@jacksonknightt @spiderlou2099 Those things are horrid creatures to begin with, why would I want to save one, let alone a litter?

— Tyler Martinez (@TheOrdinarySun)

10. Don’t they carry rabies?

@peta @k_manning2 they play dead sometimes soooo what if you do this and it bites you? I mean I guess I could live with rabies. Oh wait 😕

— wil walters (@WaltersWil)

11. And wouldn’t performing a possum C-section be straight up disgusting?

@jacksonknightt but then AFTER that they want you to take the dead one to a vet with the babies inside it

— ｄａｎｉｅｌ ｊａｍｅｓ (@Daniel_Kastner)

12. ALSO…don’t possums play dead? Isn’t that, like, their thing?

@peta possums always play dead. Who you tryna give rabies. nah fam. y'all got me fucked up.

— . (@whytrydon)

13. We are gonna be screwed if they play dead and bite us.

@peta this how our moms going to look at us. Cause we done possibly caught rabies from a bite and yall president do… https://t.co/aARSG93Tld

— BRIΔN G. (@803BG)

14. Seriously, I am not touching this.

.@peta like this one? Jk it's already dead

— Brett (@brettogle)

15. In conclusion: no.

@peta

— SESAME (@Sesvme)

16. Goodbye.

@peta

— Johnny Obeid 🇵🇸 (@JohnnyObeid)

17. We are out.

@peta

— Bwheeling⚽️ (@bwheeling16)

18. OK, fine, here’s at least one person that’s cool with this.

@peta -People are misunderstanding this! You would do this to a dead possum - to save it's babies!

— Kathleen Manning (@k_manning2)

19. In response to the reaction, a PETA spokesperson had this to say:

PETA encourages people to look out for wildlife in need, including mother opossums’ orphaned babies. Every one of those retweets spreads this lifesaving message a little bit further. If each person who retweeted this joke also helped an animal in need, we’d really be getting somewhere!

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Who Should Pay For Evan Karr’s Heart?

by Anne Helen Petersen

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing