A Train Filled With Rotting Human Poop From NYC Is Torturing The Poor Residents Of This Small Town

If you've ever complained about your hometown (And who amongst us hasn't?), at least you aren't currently living in Parrish, Alabama. Residents there have been enduring a train filled with ROTTING HUMAN POOP for months. 💩

I know this sounds too disgusting to be true, but unfortunately for the town of about 1,000 residents, it is.

The approximately 250 train cars full of sewage from New York City and New Jersey have been stuck near the town for several months, the Daily Mountain Eagle reported last week.

The poop train has been stuck due to a fight between the government of a nearby town called West Jefferson, which doesn't want the trains to pass through it, and the sewage company, Big Sky Environmental.

The mayor of Parrish, Heather Hall, said a West Jefferson judge filed an injunction banning the cars from being transported through the town.

“So they had to halt the train at the nearest railroad spur location available, which just happened to be Parrish," Hall told the Daily Mountain Eagle.