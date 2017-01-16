This Girl Shared Adorable Photos Of Her Pitbull To Raise Awareness And People Are Melting

Alyssa told BuzzFeed News that her family found Buddy wandering the streets a few months ago.

They found his owners, but then the owners told the family that they didn’t want to take care of Buddy anymore. Instead of giving him to a shelter, the owners just let him out on the street.

“He is the sweetest dog, has a huge heart and would never hurt a soul,” she said.

People on both side of the pitbull debate are very vocal, especially online.