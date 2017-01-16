This Girl Shared Adorable Photos Of Her Pitbull To Raise Awareness And People Are Melting

3. “My dog is banned in 40 countries around the world and 937 cities in the US because he’s ‘aggressive.’ Here’s the face of a killer everybody,” she wrote.
Alyssa told BuzzFeed News that her family found Buddy wandering the streets a few months ago.
They found his owners, but then the owners told the family that they didn’t want to take care of Buddy anymore. Instead of giving him to a shelter, the owners just let him out on the street.
“He is the sweetest dog, has a huge heart and would never hurt a soul,” she said.
People on both side of the pitbull debate are very vocal, especially online.
5. After reading Alyssa’s post, many people shared photos of their own pitties.
7. Or this pup, named Pecan.
8. And this friendly doggo.
9. “Same,” most owners responded.
10. “Truly terrifying,” wrote one.
12. Others shared videos of their puppers.
14. Alyssa said that not only did her family adopt Buddy, but they recently got another pitbull as well to keep him company.
She said discrimination against the breed really saddens her.
“It’s heartbreaking to know that if I hadn’t found my dog, that because of his breed he wouldn’t last long in a shelter or pound,” she said.
She added that she is happy to raise awareness about pitbulls and the sweethearts they can be.
“It’s bizarre to me that a dog could be so discriminated against,” she said. “Dogs are raised by their owners, their attitude and actions shouldn’t reflect the dog only their owner.”
