These High Schoolers Got Pepper Sprayed In The Face As Part Of One Of Their Classes

This is some dedication to education.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A group of high school students in Ohio were filmed voluntarily getting pepper-sprayed for a class, and it looked pretty intense.

youtube.com
youtube.com

The students at Barberton High School in Ohio were taking part in a Criminal Science Technology Career Tech Education course, and volunteered to be sprayed for the class.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The teens were "subjected to a small amount of pepper spray for a brief period of time," Patti Cleary, the superintendent for the Barberton City School District, told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

Students were required to get their parents' permission before they could get sprayed.

They were sprayed by their teacher, the statement read, who is a "former police chief, and an experienced professional."

The instructor told the kids "stop resisting, please comply," as he sprayed them.

youtube.com
youtube.com

Based on the teens' screams of bloody murder, it seems like it really hurt.

youtube.com
youtube.com

The students didn't get extra credit for getting sprayed, but "had an opportunity to gain an industry recognized credential in the law and public safety course curriculum that is offered by the Ohio Department of Education," the school said.

buzzfeed.com
buzzfeed.com

TBH, was it worth it?

youtube.com
youtube.com

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

