This Teen's Dad Told Her She Was Dead To Him For Going To Prom With A Black Friend

*Waring: Graphic Language* "If you have a family member or anyone that 'disowns' you because of who you love or associate with then forget them, people will support you through this."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Anna Hayes is a high school senior from a small town in southern Arkansas called Lake Village. She told BuzzFeed News that racism is a big issue in her community.

'Sadly enough, people are still racist everywhere around the world, but in the South, it is much worse,' she said.
Anna Hayes

"Sadly enough, people are still racist everywhere around the world, but in the South, it is much worse," she said.

Unfortunately, Anna said that bigotry extends to her own family. Her father has been openly racist as long as she can remember "for unknown reasons," she said.

Anna lived with her father for some time when she was younger after her parents divorced, but moved back in with her mother when she was a young teenager.

Since then, she and her father have not had much of a relationship, she said.

"He had always been openly racist around me when I was growing up in his household, but it never really occurred to me what it exactly meant to be racist, when you're a child you look at the world completely different," she said.

She added that her father's views are especially hurtful because her half-sister on her mom's side is biracial, so the issue is personal for them.

"He has told me that if I ever dated a black guy that I will and would be dead to him," she said. "I stood my ground for what I believe in. He has called me several horrible things before."

Last week was Anna's prom, and she asked her friend Phillip Freeman to be her date.

Anna Hayes
Anna Hayes

"He is just a close friend and he's super cute so I asked him to go to prom with me," Anna said of Phillip. "He is a great guy, he's really funny."

After the dance, both Anna and Phillip shared photos of their night on Facebook. Afterwards, Anna said she got the below messages from her father.

Anna Hayes
Anna Hayes

Anna said that she hadn't told her father about her prom because "he isn't really a part of anything that I do."

When she got the messages, she said she felt "incredibly sad" and said she didn't see this coming, despite her dad's past comments.

"This just hurt more because I can not believe how anyone can hate someone they don't even know because of their skin color," she said.

She added that her mother was shocked as well.

"My mother was horrified and felt terrible but there isn't anything she can do," she said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Anna's father for comment.

Anna sent the messages to Phillip, who told BuzzFeed News that as he read them, he got "more and more angry." He shared them on his Facebook page, and the photos soon went viral on multiple social media accounts.

Wow. Right here in good ole Arkansas 🤦🏽‍♂️
Reg @Og__Regg

Wow. Right here in good ole Arkansas 🤦🏽‍♂️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anna said she didn't know Phillip was going to share the text messages, but she is "not at all" mad that he did.

"It's important for people to see that racism is very much alive," she said.

A ton of people online were horrified by what Anna and Phillip had gone through.

@Og__Regg @bridotanndota I cannot believe someone would cut off there own daughter just bc they went to prom with a… https://t.co/UdArfWyrjS
Taylor Newman @Tatertott_

@Og__Regg @bridotanndota I cannot believe someone would cut off there own daughter just bc they went to prom with a… https://t.co/UdArfWyrjS

Reply Retweet Favorite

And disgusted.

@Og__Regg @Tatertott_
bri🏵 @bridotanndota

@Og__Regg @Tatertott_ "Racism doesn't exist anymore" smh

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person who is also from Arkansas wrote they were sadly "not surprised" by Anna's dad's comments.

@Og__Regg @caylinallen Man this happened in my home town....not surprised. Some people need to update their thinki… https://t.co/ym0QgLzJ63
Chris Morphis @MorphisC

@Og__Regg @caylinallen Man this happened in my home town....not surprised. Some people need to update their thinki… https://t.co/ym0QgLzJ63

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though some people said the language he used was unbelievable. "I have legitimately never heard someone, outside of a documentary, refer to a different race as subhuman. #heartbroken," said one.

@Og__Regg I have legitimately never heard someone, outside of a documentary, refer to a different race as subhuman. #heartbroken
Sami Nolene @SassyNole

@Og__Regg I have legitimately never heard someone, outside of a documentary, refer to a different race as subhuman. #heartbroken

Reply Retweet Favorite

"People are absolutely ignorant. There's no need for so much hate," one person wrote.

@Og__Regg People are absolutely ignorant. There's no need for so much hate.
Shelbae @shelbydemos

@Og__Regg People are absolutely ignorant. There's no need for so much hate.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Not sure what's worse, the racism or treating your child like that," said another.

@Og__Regg Not sure what's worse, the racism or treating your child like that.
craigbrewer @birdieminded

@Og__Regg Not sure what's worse, the racism or treating your child like that.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anna said all the attention has been "stressful and a bit unbelievable at times."

She said the hard part has been some people assume she is racist too, which she is not.

Anna said she hopes her story sends a message that "we need to fight for what is right."

"Racism against all races needs to end. We can be the change, and if you have a family member or anyone that disowns' you because of who you love or associate with then forget them, people will support you through this. I know they supported me for sure," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

