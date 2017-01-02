People Are Posting Pics Of Vomit And Sweltering Conditions After Outage At Multiple Airports Strand Thousands

1. An outage in the US Customs and Border Security processing systems left customers stranded in several major airports Monday.
2. A spokesperson for the agency told BuzzFeed News the “temporary outage” of its technology affected several airports, and was fixed around 9:00 p.m. ET.
“Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security,” they said.
4. As the outage progressed, passengers scheduled to fly on the New Year’s Day holiday began to share photos of the insanely long lines and what they called hot and “dangerous” conditions.
5. People tweeted photos of the delays in airports in major cities like Miami, Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, DC, among others.
The spokesperson did not return an inquiry from BuzzFeed News about how many airports were affected.
7. Some people reported they saw “thousands” standing in line.
8. To make matters worse, passengers in Miami tweeted that the large crowd made it very hot where they were waiting.
9. Someone even vomited in the line.
10. “People are throwing up in the hallway waiting for customs:immigration,” said one person.
11. People began to tweet that it was growing out of control.
13. Other people tweeted they were stuck on the plane.
14. The agency spokesperson said there wasn’t any indication that the outage was “malicious in nature.”
“During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards,” the spokesperson said.
