People Are Melting Down Because The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Website Is Broken

If you haven't been on Instagram this morning, you may have missed the ~biggest~ news of the year: It is the first day of the Nordstrom annual sale early access for cardholders.
The sale takes over the 'gram every year with affiliate links and sneak peeks on deals, and people were PUMPED.
Some influencers got up in the middle of the night to shop deals, both in store and online.
And of course, showed off their wares.
Advertisement
That's a lot of bags!
However, the sale had barely begun before this ominous tweet was released from the Nordy's Twitter account.
The site and app was having "issues," and people were not able to check out.
NoOoooo.
Advertisement
People were pissed.
AHHHH.
Their carts vanished...
They couldn't log in to their accounts...
Advertisement
And some said they even got charged for stuff they didn't get to order.
The saddest yellow square in history.
Others complained about the phone support.
It is all too much.
A spokesperson for Nordstrom told BuzzFeed News by Thursday afternoon the site was fully functional.
And made a peace offering to customers later in the day.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.