This Dad Was So Excited About Getting New Trash Cans His Son Got Him A Hilarious Surprise

This is Michael Stevenson, an 18-year-old from Canton, Michigan, and his dad Mike. Michael told BuzzFeed News his dad is "a really fun guy who kind of gets really excited about the little things."

One of those little things is the fact that recently their town provided residents with brand new, big recycling bins.

Michael explained that the old recycling bins had been an annoyance for his dad for a while.

"Every week we have to take out the trash and the recycling, but the old recycling containers were these little bins that you kind of had to work to consolidate all the recyclables in it," he explained.