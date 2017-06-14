Sections

This Dad Was So Excited About Getting New Trash Cans His Son Got Him A Hilarious Surprise

This is peak dad.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Michael Stevenson, an 18-year-old from Canton, Michigan, and his dad Mike. Michael told BuzzFeed News his dad is "a really fun guy who kind of gets really excited about the little things."

Michael Stevenson

One of those little things is the fact that recently their town provided residents with brand new, big recycling bins.

Michael explained that the old recycling bins had been an annoyance for his dad for a while.

"Every week we have to take out the trash and the recycling, but the old recycling containers were these little bins that you kind of had to work to consolidate all the recyclables in it," he explained.

The new cans can hold a lot more recycling — and Mike was STOKED. Check these babies out.

Michael Stevenson

Michael said his dad was so pumped about the new cans, he and his sister thought it was worth celebrating. So when his dad wasn't looking, he filled the cans with balloons.

Michael Stevenson
Michael Stevenson

Mike's reaction was pure, peak dad.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

"He thought it was super funny," Michael said of his dad.

Michael decided to share the moment on Twitter, and people thought it was pretty hilarious.

@mpstevenson1 @kalesalad IDK why, but this makes me so happy
Al Norris @CaptainALmerica

@mpstevenson1 @kalesalad IDK why, but this makes me so happy

Reply Retweet Favorite

And wholesome AF.

I love wholesome twitter https://t.co/rvZNiLLgGG
Rayn @TheRiceRebel

I love wholesome twitter https://t.co/rvZNiLLgGG

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This is so pure I love it."

This is so pure I love it https://t.co/f7OuBkJcU3
the wistful carrot @katenetwal

This is so pure I love it https://t.co/f7OuBkJcU3

Reply Retweet Favorite

"May we all be as happy about something as this man is about recycle bins."

May we all be as happy about something as this man is about recycle bins https://t.co/RNq0lVX4nL
Patrice DA GAWD @bergeronprocess

May we all be as happy about something as this man is about recycle bins https://t.co/RNq0lVX4nL

Reply Retweet Favorite

Happy recycling, Mike!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

