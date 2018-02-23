 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Loving How The Teen Activists Of Parkland Are Responding To Their Trolls

"Emma I’m sorry love but this is business. You’re going down."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We know by now that the teen activists who survived the Parkland school shooting are very good at using social media to clap back at detractors.

Rhona Wise / AFP / Getty Images

The most vocal Parkland students on Twitter, including Cameron Kasky, Emma González, Sarah Chadwick, David Hogg, and Sofie Whitney, have confronted trolls head-on in front of a worldwide audience.

Colin Hackley / Reuters
Advertisement

They've mocked false conspiracy theories that they are hired "crisis actors."

@davidhogg111 is smart, funny, and diligent, but my favorite thing about him is undoubtedly that he’s actually a 26… https://t.co/eyEbEjp98F
Cameron Kasky @cameron_kasky

@davidhogg111 is smart, funny, and diligent, but my favorite thing about him is undoubtedly that he’s actually a 26… https://t.co/eyEbEjp98F

Reply Retweet Favorite

And made tongue-in-cheek jokes about their fellow activists.

To the filthy scumbags tweeting out trying to gather up dirt on @Emma4Change... please contact me. I have PLENTY. E… https://t.co/e7PJlVGb5e
Cameron Kasky @cameron_kasky

To the filthy scumbags tweeting out trying to gather up dirt on @Emma4Change... please contact me. I have PLENTY. E… https://t.co/e7PJlVGb5e

Reply Retweet Favorite

This GIF really says it all.

Sofie Whitney @sofiewhitney

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some, like Sarah, have been calling their trolls out directly.

Twitter: @sarahchad_

Adam Alhanti, another teen survivor, dug up an old tweet from the NRA's Dana Loesch to make his quip. "We know," he wrote, in response to Loesch's "Teenagers piss me off."

Twitter: @AAlhanti
Advertisement

Sarah also used Twitter to burn politicians. "We should change the names of AR-15s to 'Marco Rubio' because they are so easy to buy," she wrote.

We should change the names of AR-15s to “Marco Rubio” because they are so easy to buy.
Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN @sarahchad_

We should change the names of AR-15s to “Marco Rubio” because they are so easy to buy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other teen activists used memes to spread their message.

Twitter: @kaylynpippy

A guide.

Is your child texting about gun reform? LOL: lets get stricter background checks DTF: don’t take money from NRA BR… https://t.co/WoVk140zNR
Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN @sarahchad_

Is your child texting about gun reform? LOL: lets get stricter background checks DTF: don’t take money from NRA BR… https://t.co/WoVk140zNR

Reply Retweet Favorite

👀

Twitter: @alana_agron

They also tweeted things that were delightfully normal.

Twitter: @AAlhanti
Advertisement

Including sending love to each other.

I just wanna put out an appreciation tweet for @chrisgrady5. You are an inspiration to us and we are all so lucky t… https://t.co/9ZHrNxKzJG
Sofie Whitney @sofiewhitney

I just wanna put out an appreciation tweet for @chrisgrady5. You are an inspiration to us and we are all so lucky t… https://t.co/9ZHrNxKzJG

Reply Retweet Favorite

And things that are def relatable.

after doing 6 televised interviews today I finally realized....my shirt has been backwards this entire time
Melanie| ShineMSD @Melaniewebaaaa

after doing 6 televised interviews today I finally realized....my shirt has been backwards this entire time

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many adults pointed out that people trying to troll teens have NO idea what they are in for.

Adult political figures trying beat teens at Twitter owns is the social media equivalent of getting involved in a land war in Asia.
Aaron Sankin @ASankin

Adult political figures trying beat teens at Twitter owns is the social media equivalent of getting involved in a land war in Asia.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They say they "love it."

I love how these midlife Fox News crisis actors are getting btfo by a bunch of teens who know how to meme.
William LeGate @williamlegate

I love how these midlife Fox News crisis actors are getting btfo by a bunch of teens who know how to meme.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some have declared that "teens are good now" (except we here at BuzzFeed News, who have always been pro-teen).

My ideological evolution: me, until recently: teens are bad me, today: teens are good now
Jesse Singal @jessesingal

My ideological evolution: me, until recently: teens are bad me, today: teens are good now

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it seems like they know it, too. "Yeah we are."

Twitter: @sofiewhitney

The Pro-Trump Media Has Met Its Match In The Parkland Students

buzzfeed.com

Students Who Lived Through The Florida Shooting Are Angry And They Want You To Know

buzzfeed.com

Florida School Shooting Survivors Are Trolling Trolls Who Think They're Paid Actors

buzzfeed.com

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement