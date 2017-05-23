Sections

Women Were Pleasantly Surprised When A Natural Hair Ad Aired During "The Bachelorette"

"The first black bachelorette...Pantene celebrating black hair! It's a good night for African American women."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In case you haven't heard, attorney Rachel Lindsay is making history on The Bachelorette this season as the show's first black lead. Her first episode aired on Monday night.

Getty Images

During the show, Pantene decided to air an ad that celebrates "strong, beautiful African-American hair."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The ad features black women of all ages, and with varied hairstyles and skin tones celebrating what makes their lovely tresses unique.

“We are proudly born with hair that grows as strong as a storm, and doesn’t conform to a beauty norm that isn’t our own,' the narrator of the ad says. “So many wrong things are said about how it grows from our head, but to think that beauty is only sleek or wavy is crazy.”The ad was released in March and made waves before when it aired during Empire.
Pantene

“We are proudly born with hair that grows as strong as a storm, and doesn’t conform to a beauty norm that isn’t our own," the narrator of the ad says. “So many wrong things are said about how it grows from our head, but to think that beauty is only sleek or wavy is crazy.”

The ad was released in March and made waves before when it aired during Empire.

The ad pleasantly surprised many women of color who were watching the show, and soon many began celebrating online.

WHAT!? #PANTENE HAS A NATURAL HAIR AD CELEBRATONG BLACK WOMEN AND IT'S AMAZING!? WHAT.IS.HAPPENING!? #bachelorette
f.d.w. @TheBiasedTruth

WHAT!? #PANTENE HAS A NATURAL HAIR AD CELEBRATONG BLACK WOMEN AND IT'S AMAZING!? WHAT.IS.HAPPENING!? #bachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were so excited to see a commercial celebrating what makes black women unique. "PREACH IT SIS."

I am so alive with this Pantene commercial PREACH IT SIS #TheBachelorette
Chayla 🍒 @cccherry17

I am so alive with this Pantene commercial PREACH IT SIS #TheBachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite

One woman called it "amazing" and "empowering."

Amazing empowering commercial @Pantene during #thebachelorette💁🏽 tonight.
Michelle Bossy @MBossy1

Amazing empowering commercial @Pantene during #thebachelorette💁🏽 tonight.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They loved its depiction of "#blackgirlMagic."

@Pantene LOVE ur ad shown during the Bachelorette! Thanx 4 recognizing the beauty & strength of our hair & us as a… https://t.co/7IdMbalhBw
Natalie James @ncjames376

@Pantene LOVE ur ad shown during the Bachelorette! Thanx 4 recognizing the beauty & strength of our hair & us as a… https://t.co/7IdMbalhBw

Reply Retweet Favorite

And sent many applauding GIFs.

Okay @Pantene ! I see you !!! Loved that commercial. #bachelorette
Sophia Crystal @Crys_LiiT3

Okay @Pantene ! I see you !!! Loved that commercial. #bachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Shout out to #Pantene for that BEAUTIFUL as celebrating Black women and natural hair! That whole narrative was right on point!"

Shout out to #Pantene for that BEAUTIFUL as celebrating Black women and natural hair! That whole narrative was right on point! #bachelorette
Whitney DunlapFowler @WhitneyDunlapF

Shout out to #Pantene for that BEAUTIFUL as celebrating Black women and natural hair! That whole narrative was right on point! #bachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This Pantene commercial just gave me lifeeeee!"

This pantene commercial just gave me lifeeeee!!!!!!#TheBachelorette
Wavy.kiya @WavyKiya

This pantene commercial just gave me lifeeeee!!!!!!#TheBachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many reached out to the company directly on Twitter to say thank you for its representation of black women.

@Pantene #strongisbeautiful Best ad honoring the black woman!!!! and not celebrities! #EveryDayWomen
Dolores @OnlyBootsie

@Pantene #strongisbeautiful Best ad honoring the black woman!!!! and not celebrities! #EveryDayWomen

Reply Retweet Favorite

"But like okay @Pantene for puttin it out there saying that sleek and wavy aint the beauty standard, i freaking loved that commercial!!"

But like okay @Pantene for puttin it out there saying that sleek and wavy aint the beauty standard, i freaking loved that commercial!!
Kortni Hobbs @KoGlo

But like okay @Pantene for puttin it out there saying that sleek and wavy aint the beauty standard, i freaking loved that commercial!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some women pointed out that having a black Bachelorette is leading brands to take the long overdue step of including more diversity in their ad campaigns.

Pantene promoting their black hair care line during the season premiere of the first black #bachelorette They smart.
Kerri @Kerritweetz

Pantene promoting their black hair care line during the season premiere of the first black #bachelorette They smart.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm watching #bachelorette to see the ads that brands are pushing out."

Decision made. I'm watching #bachelorette to see the ads that brands are pushing out. Pantene getting this #earnedmedia party started. #pr
Nkenge @TrueNkenge

Decision made. I'm watching #bachelorette to see the ads that brands are pushing out. Pantene getting this #earnedmedia party started. #pr

Reply Retweet Favorite

Diversity leading to more diversity is always a good thing.

that Pantene commercial made me so happy thank u ABC for stepping up the diversity
Sam @samarie87

that Pantene commercial made me so happy thank u ABC for stepping up the diversity

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of women threw shade at Shea Moisture, saying it should take notes after its recent ad debacle.

I kno its old,but that @Pantene Naturals commercial is EVERYTHING.Yas! Pay attn @SheaMoisture… https://t.co/oMRjrdQaz9
Nene Fleeks @GrouchyB4Coffee

I kno its old,but that @Pantene Naturals commercial is EVERYTHING.Yas! Pay attn @SheaMoisture… https://t.co/oMRjrdQaz9

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Pantene out here showing Shea Moisture how to correctly focus on Black hair in a commercial! Love it."

Pantene out here showing Shea Moisture how to correctly focus on Black hair in a commercial! Love it.
Abre' Conner @MsAConner

Pantene out here showing Shea Moisture how to correctly focus on Black hair in a commercial! Love it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some women weren't sold on Pantene's products.

That Pantene commercial was great but their products are still a no for me. 🤷🏾‍♀️
Alexis Monroe @asm_hope

That Pantene commercial was great but their products are still a no for me. 🤷🏾‍♀️

Reply Retweet Favorite

But for the most part, black women celebrated the ad as a move toward better representation. "The first black bachelorette ... Pantene celebrating black hair! It's a good night for African American women #blackgirlmagic"

The first black bachelorette ... Pantene celebrating black hair ! It's a good night for African American women #blackgirlmagic
KeeBee @thugxxpassion

The first black bachelorette ... Pantene celebrating black hair ! It's a good night for African American women #blackgirlmagic

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

