Meghan Markle Got Called Out For Having One Gray Hair And People Are Like, Well That's Annoying

"Meghan Markle missed 1 appointment with her colorist and Marie Claire decided to put their journalism degrees to use."

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People are dragging Marie Claire after the women's mag posted an article pointing out that Meghan Markle, current and future queen*, has "a single gray hair."

*I know she won't be IRL but she is to me!!!
A writer for the mag spotted the errant hair in a photo from March 23 of Markle and Prince Harry in Belfast. The author wrote that the hair was "glorious because, same."

"Who knows if Meghan Markle is choosing to just own it, not waste the time and money on such frequent upkeep, or, just doesn't notice because it's ONE HAIR," author Sally Holmes wrote. "But, either way, it's nice to see she's a regular person with a few stray grays, just like everyone else!"

The mag then tweeted the article out with a blown-up photo pointing out the gray hair and proceeded to get dragged to filth.

BREAKING NEWS: Meghan Markle Has a Single Gray Hair https://t.co/Bcy0E9ePXV via @marieclaire
Lauryn Schroeder @LaurynSchroed

Some called it "journalism's lowest point."

journalism’s lowest point https://t.co/R8RoV1dmze
🌹k @kaystakes

And "ridiculous."

Marie Claire over here writing about a single grey hair on the glorious head of Meghan Markle. Adjust your perspective, this is ridiculous. https://t.co/SnVnTfAfus
Liana Aghajanian @LianaAgh

Marie Claire over here writing about a single grey hair on the glorious head of Meghan Markle. Adjust your perspective, this is ridiculous. https://t.co/SnVnTfAfus

"Meghan Markle missed 1 appointment with her colorist and Marie Claire decided to put their journalism degrees to use."

Meghan Markle missed 1 appointment with her colorist and Marie Claire decided to put their journalism degrees to use
Lola Milaje🇳🇬 @_LoveLO

"What the actual frick, get in the bin."

f*ck you @marieclaire you can delete tweets/articles all you want, but you are still trash. Who approved writing a piece on Meghan Markle's strand of grey hair? What the actual frick, get in the bin
nats Ⓥ @nattygreeen

Women even showed off their grays in solidarity.

I’m younger than Meghan Markle and have WAY more gray hairs. Where’s my article, @marieclaire?
Anne Hogan @Anne_Hogan

I’m younger than Meghan Markle and have WAY more gray hairs. Where’s my article, @marieclaire?

Others imagined how the article came to be.

" I need 300 words on Meghan Markle's grey hair on my desk by 8 am, Tina. Don't fuck this up!"
Kel✨ @rud_kel

Hmm.

.@marieclaire looking for Meghan Markle's gray hair
Colin Diersing @cdiersing

.@marieclaire looking for Meghan Markle's gray hair

"Boss I've got the scoop of the century! Orphans helping disabled vet--" "Never mind that twaddle, I have something far more important" "Wow! Trump's been arrested? North Korea agrees to denuclearisation?" "No; go through every photo of Meghan Markle and find me a grey hair!" https://t.co/8R2KFN8oRy
sconzey @sconzey

Makes u think.

WOAH #sugartax
Matt Kilcoyne @MRJKilcoyne

Conspiracy theories were born.

Meghan Markle *doesn't* have one grey hair: a conspiracy thread. Firstly (1/???)
Jonn Elledge @JonnElledge

Some started to stan the Hair.

Meghan Markle's Gray Hair Named Editor-In-Chief of Marie Claire
Angela Morabito @AngelaLMorabito

YASS KWEEN.

Meghan Markle's Gray Hair Launches Hair Product Line, Signs Deal With Maybelline
Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair @senatorshoshana

WERK.

I can't believe Meghan Markle's gray hair is single. IT'S A TOTAL CATCH!
Emily Kingman @EmKingman

Marie Claire has since deleted the tweet, but the article lives on.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

