Sadly, That Wasn't Actually Obama Playing HQ Trivia Last Night

HQ is a trivia game app that is sweeping the nation, drawing at times a million players a game (the fact that you can win real money probably adds to its popularity).
But is it so popular even former President Obama is addicted? That's what host and "Quiz Daddy" Scott Rogowsky seemed to say in an Instagram posted Wednesday, showing a named "Obama" winning $21.98 in the nightly game.
The HQ-mmunity was shook that the ex-prez may be one of their own.
And, they said, he even won!
Are you there, Barack?
Is it really u?
Well sorry to ruin the party, but a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that it wasn't actually Obama. For good reason too, it was Michelle Obama's birthday on Wednesday!
Don't worry though, maybe we can send him a promo code?
Michelle Broder Van Dyke contributed reporting.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.