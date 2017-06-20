Sections

This Photo Of Ivanka Trump Avoiding A Hug From A Senator Will Make You Very Uncomfortable

"Don't hug me." -Ivanka Trump.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump — a top aide and daughter to the president — went to the Capitol to discuss parental leave with lawmakers. Sen. Marco Rubio attempted to greet her, and this happened.

Erica Werner / AP

Ohhhhh nooooo.

Erica Werner / AP

"Bro, what r u doin?" -This guy, and America.

Erica Werner / AP

Naturally, people immediately began to troll the photo.

Can you. Do you mind if I? Just a little. Okay. Here's. Are you okay with this? I just wanted to. Hi. Can I? Do you? https://t.co/ORVzdX3DF3
Chris Tisch @christisch1

Can you. Do you mind if I? Just a little. Okay. Here's. Are you okay with this? I just wanted to. Hi. Can I? Do you? https://t.co/ORVzdX3DF3

Reply Retweet Favorite

They said it was a bit robotic, to say the least.

Love to engage in that famous human show of affection, the hug https://t.co/xTyqOGtaia
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

Love to engage in that famous human show of affection, the hug https://t.co/xTyqOGtaia

Reply Retweet Favorite

Back off, dude!

Nothing about @IvankaTrump's body language invites this hug from @marcorubio.
Only4RM @Only4RM

Nothing about @IvankaTrump's body language invites this hug from @marcorubio.

Reply Retweet Favorite

No no no.

Ryan @alwaysonoffense

"i retweeted you this morning" "yes, i know" "let's hug" "don't" https://t.co/xpEs4wAfWf

Reply Retweet Favorite

Awk awk awk.

*Rubio after waiting for two hours behind the pillar
Don Moynihan @donmoyn

*Rubio after waiting for two hours behind the pillar "Wow, Ivanka, what a surprise. It's so good to see you again."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others hearkened back to another recent horrible hug.

I knew Marco Rubio's hug looked familiar
A Cold Rog @iamtherog

I knew Marco Rubio's hug looked familiar

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, Rubio's other awk moments. :(

Why was that #MarcoRubio / #IvankaTrump hug so awkward? I think we know.
SteveJamesKFKQ 🎙 @SteveJamesRadio

Why was that #MarcoRubio / #IvankaTrump hug so awkward? I think we know.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rubio has since addressed the ~controversy~, claiming the photo was just a bad angle. Trump has yet to comment.

New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes)
Marco Rubio @marcorubio

New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

