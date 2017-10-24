 back to top
People Are Trolling A Magazine For Planning A "Women's Empowerment" Event With All-Male Speakers

The event has now been cancelled.

Stephanie McNeal
A New Jersey magazine has cancelled an upcoming all-male panel at its women's empowerment convention after the event was mercilessly trolled on Twitter.

SJ Magazine

The "Women's Empowerment Series" is hosted by SJ Magazine and consists of four panels. The events have featured high-powered women in business, like Lara Price, COO of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The panel topics have included, “Gutsy Goals: How you get to the top – and what it’s like when you get there," and the upcoming, "Success Stories: Taking charge without wearing a suit and tie."

The third panel of the series was titled "Women in Business: A man's point of view." The magazine shared a promo for the event on Twitter, with photos of the speakers.

SJ Magazine @Justsaysj

The series also featured an all-male panel last year.

Their tweet, however, backfired spectacularly, as people began to troll the image of four male speakers at a "women's empowerment event."

Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar

Women were like sweetie, no.

♨️Saucy Stacey♨️ @DrCrane72

No no.

Aparna Nancherla @aparnapkin

No thanks.

Jaime Santos @Jaime_ASantos

Yikes.

Deborah Golden @DebGoldenDC

Alrighty.

Scott.tacular.life 📎 @Scott_tacular

Pipe down gents.

Laura Sessions @laurasessions10

Some were just speechless.

Stonekettle @Stonekettle

???

Deborah Golden @DebGoldenDC

After the backlash, one of the speakers, NJ Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald, dropped out.

Louis Greenwald @LouGreenwald

"As a son watching my mother break the glass ceiling in politics and as a father of 2 daughters, I have a passion for the pursuit of equality," he wrote. "In light of a full understanding of the composition of this panel, I will be withdrawing from participating and offering my seat instead to someone who can bring a more diverse and inclusive point of view to this critical issue."

The magazine at first defended itself, saying the panel was just one of four events, and the only one featuring men. They later promised "no mansplaining allowed."

SJ Magazine @Justsaysj

"Men have a responsibility to step up & support women & we want to start the discussion," the magazine wrote.

However, shortly after, they cancelled the panel.

SJ Magazine @Justsaysj

"We believe it is helpful when everyone is part of the conversation," they wrote. "It was never our intent to offend anyone."

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

