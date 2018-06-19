 back to top
20 Incredibly Hilarious Tweets About Mona Lisa's Reaction To Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Video

"That bitch Mona Lisa is so blessed for all she got to witness. Her life's purpose....fulfilled. This was why she was painted. God's Plan."

Stephanie McNeal
In case you've been living under a rock, Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped a joint album, Everything Is Love, and an iconic music video for their song "Apeshit," which was shot in the Louvre.

Obviously, people can't stop talking about the video, and one of the funniest things that has come out is a meme wondering how the Mona Lisa would react to being graced by true American royalty. Here are the best tweets:

1.

The Mona Lisa after Beyoncé rented out the entire Louvre to film the Apesh*t video
‏ً @nycyonce

The Mona Lisa after Beyoncé rented out the entire Louvre to film the Apesh*t video

2.

David Mack @davidmackau

3.

#EverythingIsLove "On the left you can see a masterpiece, in the centre we have the Mona Lisa"
Nonke Mabizela @nonkem

#EverythingIsLove "On the left you can see a masterpiece, in the centre we have the Mona Lisa"

4.

Lawwwd they removed Mona Lisa😂😂😘
Loni Love @LoniLove

Lawwwd they removed Mona Lisa😂😂😘

5.

You taking a picture with the Mona Lisa vs Beyonce taking a picture with the Mona Lisa. #EverythingisLove
Elie Fares @eliefares

You taking a picture with the Mona Lisa vs Beyonce taking a picture with the Mona Lisa. #EverythingisLove

6.

@BeyLegion @OmnipotentMeesh Mona Lisa back there like...
van Goh @itsnotjayhell

@BeyLegion @OmnipotentMeesh Mona Lisa back there like...

7.

After Mona Seen Beyonce &amp; Hov.. #EverythingIsLove @Beyonce
TREY💲™ @Bhb_Montana__

After Mona Seen Beyonce &amp; Hov.. #EverythingIsLove @Beyonce

8. OK, sidenote: This photo is going viral again. WHO IS SHE??

Beyoncé set Mona Lisa free after all those decades. Wow a legend.
ㅤً @The__Prototype

Beyoncé set Mona Lisa free after all those decades. Wow a legend. https://t.co/X9aa79JAAc

9. If you know, seriously, email me at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Mona Lisa needed some air after seeing Beyoncé
Josephine Beat Enthusiast @CC_Bangbang

Mona Lisa needed some air after seeing Beyoncé https://t.co/Rn87h7EsOK

10. IRL Mona Lisa, hit me up!

Mona Lisa is going to listen new Album #EverythingIsLove
I saw BEYONCE💎 @PurposePL

Mona Lisa is going to listen new Album #EverythingIsLove

11. Is this the same woman???

Mona Lisa after hearing @Beyonce and #JayZ #EVERYTHINGISLOVE
Droper @alandroper

Mona Lisa after hearing @Beyonce and #JayZ #EVERYTHINGISLOVE

12.

Bey and Hov made the Mona Lisa relevant again #EverythingIsLove da Vinci taking a praise break in heaven.
Chchchching @Chchchching1

Bey and Hov made the Mona Lisa relevant again #EverythingIsLove da Vinci taking a praise break in heaven.

13.

MONA knew the whole time. 😩 #EverythingIsLove
Prince Jerel @Jerelthekid

MONA knew the whole time. 😩 #EverythingIsLove

14.

The mona lisa staring at jay z at the end of the video
sandy’s cheeks @marcxdavid

The mona lisa staring at jay z at the end of the video

15.

I cant believe the Mona Lisa met Beyonce #shook #everythingislove
Karla Adame @KarlaAdame17

I cant believe the Mona Lisa met Beyonce #shook #everythingislove

16.

Beyoncé :- ok we're gonna shoot the MV here infront of The Mona Lisa... The Mona Lisa :- #everythingislove
ayman🧚‍♂️ @ONlYSIAA

Beyoncé :- ok we're gonna shoot the MV here infront of The Mona Lisa... The Mona Lisa :- #everythingislove

17.

Beyoncé: **looks at the Mona Lisa** Mona Lisa: #EverythingIsLove
June 19th♊ @WillTheWakandan

Beyoncé: **looks at the Mona Lisa** Mona Lisa: #EverythingIsLove

18.

#everythingislove Beyoncé Snatched Mona Lisa's wig
Igbo Wolf©️ @Chris_Goth

#everythingislove Beyoncé Snatched Mona Lisa's wig

19.

Shoot BEYONCE is coming to The Louvre??? - Mona Lisa #EverythingIsLove
🏳️‍🌈 Schatz 🏳️‍🌈 @emjbourne

Shoot BEYONCE is coming to The Louvre??? - Mona Lisa #EverythingIsLove

20.

That bitch Mona Lisa is so blessed for all she got to witness. Her life's purpose....fulfilled. This was why she was painted. God's Plan. #EVERTHINGISLOVE
bolu babalola @BeeBabs

That bitch Mona Lisa is so blessed for all she got to witness. Her life's purpose....fulfilled. This was why she was painted. God's Plan. #EVERTHINGISLOVE

