Get Our News App
Am I Gay video
21 Trends From 2007 That Should Really Make A…
Indian Parents Aren’t Raising Their Sons Right, And…
All The Best Deals On The Internet Today

This Puppy Striking A Pose In Front Of A Dog Statue Is Too Pure For This World

Glamazon model.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. An adorably photogenic puppy is spreading cheer to many on Twitter after a girl captured him posing for his owner in front of a statue of a famous Japanese dog.

An adorably photogenic puppy is spreading cheer to many on Twitter after a girl captured him posing for his owner in front of a statue of a famous Japanese dog.

View this image ›

Pita Ochave

2. Pita Ochave told BuzzFeed News she caught the posing pup in Shibuya, Tokyo, by the statue of Hachiko.

Pita Ochave told BuzzFeed News she caught the posing pup in Shibuya, Tokyo, by the statue of Hachiko.

View this image ›

Pita Ochave

Hachiko, known as “Japan’s most loyal dog,” was adopted by a Japanese professor named Hidesaburo Ueno in 1924. The Akita pup would wait every day for Ueno at a train station to walk him home after he finished his work day.

After Ueno’s sudden death, the pup continued to go to the train station and wait for him, and did so even after being adopted by another family.

Hachiko captured the country’s hearts and the statue of him was erected in 1934.

Ochoa said she was walking out of a nearby department store when he spotted the dog. His owner, featured on the right, was snapping photos.

Ochoa said she was walking out of a nearby department store when he spotted the dog. His owner, featured on the right, was snapping photos.

View this image ›

Pita Ochoa

“The dog kept posing for him,” she said. “He’d follow his owner’s camera around, so he was always facing his owner’s camera.”

5. Ochoa thought the dog was so cute, she shared photos on Twitter. People soon fell in love with him.

THIS LIL CUTIE WAS POSING FOR HIS OWNER IN FRONT OF THE HACHIKO STATUE IM IN TEARS

— Pita (@pitathecrackers)

6. No one could handle it.

@pitathecrackers

— kenzie (@kmorganirish)

7. “What a good boy.”

@pitathecrackers what a good boy

— M.O.N.E.Y (@urlocalmarxist)

8. Someone else shared that other animals also enjoyed the statue…like this kitty.

@pitathecrackers there was a cat there today too around 5 pm!! Cute animal day apparently

— アシュリー@日本12/22-1/12 (@Lolligag_love)

9. What a model.

What a model.

View this image ›

Pita Ochoa

10. Love dogs? Sign up for our “Dog a Day” newsletter and we’ll send you an adorable pup every day!



View this embed ›

11. If you can’t see the signup box above, just go here to sign up for BuzzFeed’s “Dog a Day” newsletter!

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is How Google Wants To Make The Internet Speak Everyone’s Language

by Sheera Frenkel

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing