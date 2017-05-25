Sections

People Are Crying Laughing At This Woman's Fail When She Tried To Buy A Chair On Amazon

What is this, a chair for ants?

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Blaque is a 25-year-old living in Virginia. About a year ago, she moved into her first apartment by herself.

Blaque told BuzzFeed News that as she has been decorating her place, she has gotten almost all her decor on Amazon."I'm always shopping online just buying things (most times things I don't need)," she said.
Recently, Blaque was shopping for a desk and adding a bunch of things to her cart. So, when a cute ghost chair popped up as an "add-on item," she decided to buy it too.

"So me being the person I am, I just clicked it, didn't read not one review or even the description for that matter," she said.Even better, it was only $5. Blaque said she thought it was a good deal."I spent so much that day, so I thought I really got a deal because it was an 'add-on and Amazon is known for great deal," she said. "So it was believable. I literally just clicked add."
However, when Blaque got the chair IRL, she realized she had made a big, and hilarious, mistake. Here is the chair!

She said all her stuff came in one big box, so she figured the chair was in pieces that needed to be put together."When I got to the bottom of the box and nothing was left but a small white box I was confused," she said. "When I opened it and pulled that chair out, I literally busted out laughing tears and all because I couldn't believe I bought that."She added: "[It was] totally not Amazon's fault at all. It was properly advertised, I just didn't read."
Blaque thought other people may find her fail funny, so she shared it on Twitter, writing, "And this is why you should ALWAYS read the description while shopping on Amazon."

And this is why you should ALWAYS read the description while shopping on amazon 😩😂😂😫😂😂😂
Petty LaBelle @B_is_4Bombshell

And this is why you should ALWAYS read the description while shopping on amazon 😩😂😂😫😂😂😂

A lot of people found her tweet super relatable.

@B_is_4Bombshell This just happened to me with a bag of matcha tea powder, I thought for sure it'd be bigger even t… https://t.co/Nxh5Xcyd3J
Heather Lindsy 🦄🔮 @hlindsydoe

@B_is_4Bombshell This just happened to me with a bag of matcha tea powder, I thought for sure it'd be bigger even t… https://t.co/Nxh5Xcyd3J

In fact, others have also been duped by the mini chair.

@B_is_4Bombshell
monster @notlizanne

@B_is_4Bombshell

Some people got creative for uses for the chair.

@B_is_4Bombshell @satphonechinny Use it to hold your phone, stick the charger through the back
BB @BBsBeaming

@B_is_4Bombshell @satphonechinny Use it to hold your phone, stick the charger through the back

But most people just thought it was hilarious.

@B_is_4Bombshell I'm laughing so hard right now. As much as that sucks you don't understand how amazing this story is lmao
KyukiYoshida @kyuki_yoshida

@B_is_4Bombshell I'm laughing so hard right now. As much as that sucks you don't understand how amazing this story is lmao

"I hate when they do stuff like that I'm weaaaaak😂😂😂😂😂."

@B_is_4Bombshell @JaeAlexisss I hate when they do stuff like that I'm weaaaaak😂😂😂😂😂
d&d💞💞💞💍 @IfUrBoredJus

@B_is_4Bombshell @JaeAlexisss I hate when they do stuff like that I'm weaaaaak😂😂😂😂😂

As for Blaque, she said that she has decided to keep the chair anyway.

"It's on my desk as the desk decoration," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

