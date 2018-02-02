Meghan Markle Had A Very Relatable Awkward Moment During Her Latest Royal Event

It's not always easy learning how to being a princess. Meghan Markle had a a bit of an awkward moment on Thursday while presenting at an awards ceremony, but she played it off like a champ.
Markle and fiancé Prince Harry were in London presenting at the Endeavour Fund Awards. The Endeavour Fund is a charity that "seeks to help wounded, injured, and sick ex-service personnel achieve their ambitions in the fields of sport and adventurous challenge," according to Buckingham Palace.
(Side note: The future princess showed up rocking a SUIT, and OMG she looked fierce.)
However, when she went to present the award, there was a bit of a snafu. Her copresenter realized his notes were mixed up, and the two fumbled a bit in silence.
Rather than letting him flounder, Markle stepped in and tried to help, giggling the whole time.
Whoops!
She played it off like a champ, though! The two eventually got the ceremony back on track.
People loved how the future princess handled the goof.
They called her a "sweetheart."
"Meghan is adorable!!! Professional and makes the situation fun and not awkward... what an amazing lady!!!"
Royals: They are just like us!
