This Teen Started A Trend Of Matching Her Nail Color To Random Objects And It's So Extra

"Love it when my nails match my scissors."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Alina is a 19-year-old who takes her nails seriously. She told BuzzFeed News she gets them done every 2 weeks.

Twitter: @alinamarie____

In January, Alina was working at her job at a pizza place when she noticed something funny. Her nails matched the Canadian bacon she was working with perfectly. Later, when she bought a milkshake, they matched that too.

So... I got a new set today and this was the outcome
queen of extra @alinamarie____

So... I got a new set today and this was the outcome

She decided to tweet about it, cause why not?

"I started taking pictures because it was just funny and also aesthetically pleasing," she said.

Since then, Alina has posted other photos to Twitter of her nail matches. Slowly, over the past few months, people have really gotten into her matching.

Y'all thought this was over?
queen of extra @alinamarie____

Y'all thought this was over?

And while some people have not been able to get over the ham photo...

@alinamarie____ "BIG. MEATY. CLAWS."
Amaan Virdi @AceVirdi

@alinamarie____ "BIG. MEATY. CLAWS."

A lot of other women have decided to try out the trend for themselves.

@alinamarie____ relate
kennedy @kelizabeth_24

@alinamarie____ relate

"Love it when my nails match my scissors."

@alinamarie____ Love it when my nails match my scissors 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
Katya Davis @Katyaa_

@alinamarie____ Love it when my nails match my scissors 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Check out these trash-bag colored nails.

@alinamarie____ Same girl, same
Tink ✨ @Emiliamcadams

@alinamarie____ Same girl, same

Or these, which can go multiple ways.

@alinamarie____ I feel you sis
canela @vndreaxx

@alinamarie____ I feel you sis

These match nicely with pretty flowers.

@alinamarie____ I do that shit all day when I get my nails done. Take pictures with things that match lmao
kelly @kellydiane24

@alinamarie____ I do that shit all day when I get my nails done. Take pictures with things that match lmao

And a similar color is a dead ringer for sweetener.

@alinamarie____ Relatable lol
Ayee.me @ayeeme6

@alinamarie____ Relatable lol

Anyone, thirsty?

@alinamarie____ Yeah same thooooo 😆😆
L I J I • O N A H @nikobihhh

@alinamarie____ Yeah same thooooo 😆😆

Anyone?

@alinamarie____ Same ✨
Bianca♍️ @QueenDugger

@alinamarie____ Same ✨

Things got pretty random after a while.

@alinamarie____ Got a new set yesterday... I was bored. Thought I would do it too lol 💛💛😂😂
@purely_divine12

@alinamarie____ Got a new set yesterday... I was bored. Thought I would do it too lol 💛💛😂😂

Some people were really creative with it.

@alinamarie____ Me too....
J 🦋 @jamiahjxo

@alinamarie____ Me too....

And of course, brands even got involved.

@alinamarie____ We do the same thing here at the box... 👀 #relatable
Reebok @Reebok

@alinamarie____ We do the same thing here at the box... 👀 #relatable

So what does Alina think of her viral fame? "I have revealed that girls will go any length to show off a new set of nails," she said.

@alinamarie____ Same
A @Almsicc

@alinamarie____ Same

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

