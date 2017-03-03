This 18-Year-Old Makeup Artist Had The Perfect Response For People Saying She Charged Too Much

“I started my business by doing my friends’ makeup for free, then eventually I transitioned to servicing others for $20 for a full face to start out,” she told BuzzFeed News.

Since then, she has raised her prices as her skills and experience have grown. She now charges $75 for a full face of makeup.

“I try to provide exactly what each customer is looking for every time they come to me,” she said. “I pride myself in having versatility with all skin tones and skin types.”