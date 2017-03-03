This 18-Year-Old Makeup Artist Had The Perfect Response For People Saying She Charged Too Much

1. Mikala Walker is only 18, but is already doing big things. After working with makeup since she was about 12, she now works for herself as an artist doing proms and some bridal events.
“I started my business by doing my friends’ makeup for free, then eventually I transitioned to servicing others for $20 for a full face to start out,” she told BuzzFeed News.
Since then, she has raised her prices as her skills and experience have grown. She now charges $75 for a full face of makeup.
“I try to provide exactly what each customer is looking for every time they come to me,” she said. “I pride myself in having versatility with all skin tones and skin types.”
3. Mikala also uses social media to promote her business and specials. Recently she tweeted about her prices for prom makeup, but people “attacked” her, she said. She said they told her she was charging too much money.
4. So, Mikala decided to show how much her services are actually worth. Her products totaled $635, she tweeted.
“The fact that people complain about my price of $75 for full face but don’t realize the actual cost behind it,” she said.
Mikala said she was trying to inform by helping “people get a better understanding of the makeup industry and the costs involved.”
“I felt like if I broke down the individual cost of products, versus how much I charge per person, maybe some of those who previously attacked me could understand why,” she said.
6. A lot of people responded to her tweet, saying she was right to speak up and know her worth.
7. Come on, people!
8. “Don’t let people haggle you. you’re charging for product & talent,” one person said.
“To have my own business and being able to say I work for myself since the age of 17 is such a liberating feeling,” she said.
She added she is excited to see where she can take her business in the future.
“To be a female entrepreneur means that I am showing the world that females are capable of accomplishing whatever they’d like to do and being able to do what you love with a passion is possible,” she said. “I’d love to let people know that this is the generation of change, and that women can do whatever they set their mind to without regards to social limitations.”
- A suspect in Missouri was arrested for bomb threats against Jewish centers — a disgraced journalist allegedly trying to frame an ex-girlfriend with the threats.
- Attorney General Sessions recused himself from probes into Russia and Trump amid news he had undisclosed meetings with a Russian envoy.
- Vice President Pence, as governor of Indiana, used a private email account for official business — the same thing he attacked Clinton for. Plus, he got hacked.
- Snapchat's parent company was valued at about $34 billion after its first day of trading on the open markets. Now the pressure is on 👻