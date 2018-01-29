LuLaRoe Is Under Fire For Standing Behind A Top Seller Who Mocked People With Down Syndrome

"While we appreciate the apology from this individual and the previous support from LuLaRoe, we must uphold our mission statement, and end our partnership and any further programming with LuLaRoe immediately," it said.

In a response to an inquiry on its Facebook page, the NDSS said it would no longer be honoring LuLaRoe at its annual gala.

In the statement defending the Budenbenders, the Stidhams acknowledged that they had lost the support of the NDSS over their refusal to cut ties with the couple.

"This incident will not lessen our commitment to playing a positive role in raising awareness and contributing to Down Syndrome causes. We wish the NDSS continued success," they said.