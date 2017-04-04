Women Are Furious Because They Say Their LulaRoe Leggings Rip Like "Wet Toilet Paper"

LulaRoe sells shirts, dresses, and other clothes, but its signature products are the "buttery-soft" leggings, which retail for $25 plus tax. They come in two sizes, OS (One Size) and TC (Tall & Curvy).

The company is a multilevel marketing company, which means its inventory is bought by "consultants" that then sell the clothing directly to the consumer.

"Dropped my daughter off to school and felt a little draft but didn't notice until I got home," Paula Brown, who took the photo on the left, told BuzzFeed News. "Holes in knees, seams, and the behind."

However, many women online are now complaining that their trendy new leggings are ripping after they wore them just once or twice, with often embarrassing results.

However, many women online are now complaining that their trendy new leggings are ripping after they wore them just once or twice, with often embarrassing results.

Plaintiffs Suzanne Jones and Julie Dean allege in the lawsuit, filed March 23, that the company is knowingly selling poor quality leggings to their consultants and customers. They are suing the company and its married founders, DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham.

"Specifically, customers have complained that the leggings are of such poor quality that holes, tears, and rips appear before wearing, during the first use or shortly thereafter." the lawsuit states. "The leggings have also been described as tearing as easily as 'wet toilet paper.'”

The lawsuit also claims that the company knows about the issues, but has chosen to ignore them to keep up with high demand.

It cites a "reported" companywide email from Patrick Winget, the head of production for the company, which allegedly said: “The leggings may get holes, because we weaken the fibers to make them buttery soft. We have done all we can to fix them.”