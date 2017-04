Women Are Furious Because They Say Their LulaRoe Leggings Rip Like "Wet Toilet Paper"

Krystal Glaze

Many women said they had received responses from their consultants that they had either washed the leggings wrong or bought the wrong size for their body.

"If you go back to the consultant you bought from and ask for a replacement, the typical response is fat-shaming or improper care," Tiffany Davis, a customer, told BuzzFeed News.

The lawsuit claims that this is due to the fact that LulaRoe will not refund their consultants for "defective" products and "impose various barriers for exchanges."

"As a result, most fashion consultants will not take back defective products from customers," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also notes that consultants also pay $5,000 and $9,000 to start their business with an "Onboard Package" and get about 380 pieces of product. If they are not reimbursed for the allegedly defective product, the consultants would eat the cost of anything they refunded to their customers.

"It is evident [LulaRoe] want to sell Onboard Packages to as many new fashion consultants as they can, even if this means providing them with clothing

that has holes in it and/or has been negligently manufactured," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit states that during a call with consultants, the company's founders, Brady and Stidham, suggested consultants should deal with defects by "learning to sew and repairing any defective products."