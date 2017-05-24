People Are Crying Laughing Over The Inappropriate Photobomb In This Couple's Wedding Photo

Sprau told BuzzFeed News she couldn't stop laughing over the photo.

"It's like one of those once in a lifetime shots that you'll probably never get again," she said.

Jenessa and Brad knew she had taken the photo, but actually saw it later that night. Jenessa said she thought the photo was "hilarious."

"I actually walked around during the clean-up showing my family," she said.

She also explained what is going on in the photo, for those of us not as farm-savvy.

"The cows are two females and the bull is behind them," she said. "It's a natural thing, no funny business happening."