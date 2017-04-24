Sections

People Are Screaming After Samsung Totally Roasted This Kid On Twitter

"Looks like it's not just Samsung's phones giving people burns."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last week, Samsung put a photo on its Twitter page encouraging its fans to share their own photos they took with the company's latest phone release, the Galaxy S8.

Got your hands on the Galaxy S8? Show us the first photo you took.
Samsung Mobile US @SamsungMobileUS

Got your hands on the Galaxy S8? Show us the first photo you took.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Got your hands on the Galaxy S8? Show us the first photo you took," it wrote.

Some wholesome Samsung followers followed the directive dutifully, and shared some nice photos.

@SamsungMobileUS
Becca @Its_Beccaw

@SamsungMobileUS

Reply Retweet Favorite

How sweet.

@SamsungMobileUS Lazy
Ale @alebonetto12

@SamsungMobileUS Lazy

Reply Retweet Favorite

But of course, some people had to troll. Including one kid named Edward who wrote, "It was a dick pic."

@SamsungMobileUS It was a dick pic
Edward @savEdward

@SamsungMobileUS It was a dick pic

Reply Retweet Favorite

Edward told BuzzFeed News he doesn't own a Samsung phone, and originally wrote the tweet just to "mess around."

"I have always enjoyed making jokes," he said. "The tweet holds no truth and I just wanted a few likes on my tweet."

However, whoever runs Samsung's Twitter account was ready for Edward with a simple, yet effective burn: 🔭.

@savEdward 🔬
Samsung Mobile US @SamsungMobileUS

@savEdward 🔬

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were screaming over the tweet.

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward SCREEEEEAAAAAAAMMMMMMIIIIIINNNNNNGGGGG!
Tundé Lahren @ThatsSoTunde

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward SCREEEEEAAAAAAAMMMMMMIIIIIINNNNNNGGGGG!

Reply Retweet Favorite

They couldn't handle the exquisite brand trolling.

@Buncahn @kalmax @JordanUhl @SamsungUS
Ben Rosen @Rosen

@Buncahn @kalmax @JordanUhl @SamsungUS

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was all too much.

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward LAWD JESUS, someone pass me the smelling salts... 💀💀💀
Tsarina Of Snark @TsarinaOfSnark

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward LAWD JESUS, someone pass me the smelling salts... 💀💀💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Looks like it's not just Samsung's phones giving people burns," wrote one person.

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward Looks like it's not just Samsung's phones giving people burns.
Conner Fritz @connerfritz

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward Looks like it's not just Samsung's phones giving people burns.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I would expect nothing but top notch dick humor from a company that is notorious for shipping devices prone to premature explosions," said another.

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward I would expect nothing but top notch dick humor from a company that is notorious for sh… https://t.co/HHDcLUe84i
🤓Mitchel Lewis🤓 @savantdotwtf

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward I would expect nothing but top notch dick humor from a company that is notorious for sh… https://t.co/HHDcLUe84i

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweet soon went super viral and spread far and wide.

HOLY SHIT SAMSUNG
💖 @kalmax

HOLY SHIT SAMSUNG

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people even said they were inspired to buy a Samsung phone because of it.

@SamsungMobileUS I'm taking my iPhone and trading it in for an S8 just because of this tweet
shelf @rustgod823

@SamsungMobileUS I'm taking my iPhone and trading it in for an S8 just because of this tweet

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm switching to samsung just because of this tweet."

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward I'm switching to samsung just because of this tweet
mistermistyeyed. @Jemtayag

@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward I'm switching to samsung just because of this tweet

Reply Retweet Favorite

As for Edward, he has a great sense of humor about getting roasted by a brand.

Samsung just roasted me 😂😂😂
Edward @savEdward

Samsung just roasted me 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It's been actually pretty funny and I love the attention," he said. "There's nothing Samsung, or anyone, could have said that would have offended me. It's been great having my 15 minutes, and I wouldn't mind getting roasted again."

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

