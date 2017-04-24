People Are Screaming After Samsung Totally Roasted This Kid On Twitter

Last week, Samsung put a photo on its Twitter page encouraging its fans to share their own photos they took with the company's latest phone release, the Galaxy S8.
Some wholesome Samsung followers followed the directive dutifully, and shared some nice photos.
How sweet.
But of course, some people had to troll. Including one kid named Edward who wrote, "It was a dick pic."
However, whoever runs Samsung's Twitter account was ready for Edward with a simple, yet effective burn: 🔭.
People were screaming over the tweet.
They couldn't handle the exquisite brand trolling.
It was all too much.
"Looks like it's not just Samsung's phones giving people burns," wrote one person.
"I would expect nothing but top notch dick humor from a company that is notorious for shipping devices prone to premature explosions," said another.
The tweet soon went super viral and spread far and wide.
Some people even said they were inspired to buy a Samsung phone because of it.
"I'm switching to samsung just because of this tweet."
As for Edward, he has a great sense of humor about getting roasted by a brand.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.