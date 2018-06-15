A Guy On The Current Season Of "The Bachelorette" Was Just Convicted Of A Sex Crime

Share On more Share On more

A contestant on the current season of The Bachelorette pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a woman shortly before the show aired last month, causing some viewers to call for changes in the show's vetting process.

Lincoln Adim's conviction stemmed from an incident involving an unidentified woman on a cruise ship in 2016.

Jake Wark, the press secretary for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, told BuzzFeed News that Adim was a passenger on the ship in Boston Harbor when the incident occurred on May 30, 2016.

The victim reported to police that Adim "groped and assaulted" her, Wark said, adding that the woman was a stranger to Adim.

State police arrested Adim that same day, and he was arraigned the next day.

On May 21, Adim pleaded guilty to indecent assault and battery charges, Wark said. A judge sentenced him to a year in jail on a suspended sentence for two years.

This means that if Adim abides by the conditions set by the judge, he will not serve his prison time. These conditions include staying away from the victim and attending three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week, Wark said.

The conviction was first reported by blogger Reality Steve.