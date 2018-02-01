 back to top
Kim Kardashian Made A List Of "Haters" She's Sending Valentines To And People Can't Handle The Pettiness

Can you spot all the names on this list?

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kim Kardashian is releasing three new fragrances called BFF, Bae, and Ride or Die just in time for Valentine's Day. Fun! She discussed them Thursday on her Snapchat story.

Kim Kardashian

She's so excited, in fact, she said she is sending them to her best friends, her "ride or dies," and, her HATERS!

If we go by the color coordinating here, it seems the haters are getting "Bae."
Kim Kardashian

If we go by the color coordinating here, it seems the haters are getting "Bae."

She even snapped a photo of her list of "haters" so we can all know who she's thinking about this season.

Kim Kardashian

Some obvious ones are in there, like Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, Bette Midler, Chelsea Handler, and Piers Morgan...

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Plus some enemies you may have forgotten she beefed with, like Naya Rivera, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Janice Dickinson.

Other "haters" she included were Sharon Osbourne, Pink, and Wendy Williams.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Other "haters" she included were Sharon Osbourne, Pink, and Wendy Williams.

Immediately, people started cackling over Kim being petty.

Kim Kardashian West sending her new BAE fragances to her haters for Valentine's Day is the level of pettiness I asp… https://t.co/P2IsxtyHOK
Kim Kardashian Army @KimKLegion

They could really relate.

Kim sending Valentine Gifts to the people who don’t fuck with her the most is my type of pettiness
Myleeza @MyleezaKardash

It was a mood for sure.

My mood is Kim Kardashian sending fragrances to people she’s had problems with like Chloe Grace Moretz, Lindsay Loh… https://t.co/EFuSaNfkjQ
EMANUEL @blingspice

"Everything I aspire to be in life."

Kim Kardashian’s level of pettiness to send chocolates to all her enemies is everything that aspire to be in life ❤️
Dee Lightful @personofsize

"My 2018 aesthetic."

This is my 2018 aesthetic--&gt; Kim Kardashian West Sends Valentines to Haters https://t.co/AiXKffWmmO via @TMZ
Carolyn Rasley ✨ @carolynrasley

Mood boards were created.

Kim Kardashian being petty af and sending all her enemies her new perfume is going smack in the middle of my mood board
Tor Knoerzer @torknoerzer

And people were inspired.

I want to send valentines to my enemies like Kim K did
caity @caitlinobagel

As the saying goes...

Kim K keeping her friends close and her enemies closer, truly iconic
kylie is pregnant @ClaireBoutwell

Kim is a "petty legend."

Kim K is a petty legend
nisse🦋 @nisssebaby101

Though some people thought it was the bad kind of pettiness.

Ok Kim k officially too much... she really sent her “haters” her fragrances. Like be a freaking adult and let peopl… https://t.co/UAl6ikRtsi
dom @dominiquienique

Kim later clarified...saying it's not only her haters that are getting Bae.

let me just say all haters didn't get bae. some of my real bff's got bae too and my mom!
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Keep doing you, 2018 Kim.

Kim K sent her Bae perfume PR to all of her haters. I’m living for 2018 Kim
Kayley @kayley_balasis

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

