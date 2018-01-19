🚨 Kim And Kanye's New Baby Is Named "Chicago" 🚨

Kim Kardashian announced on Twitter on Friday that her new baby daughter is named Chicago West.
The star's third child with husband Kanye West was born Jan. 15 via gestational surrogate. The couple announced their daughter's birth on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Kim later tweeted the baby's nickname is "Chi."
Of course, people had to tweet their own opinions on the name. Some people were not into it.
Like, at all.
Lots of screaming was happening.
And some people were just like, wow, iconic.
Advertisement
Chicago the city is shook.
A lot of people loved it!
Including Busy Phillips!
This joke was made a lot!
Oh internet, you jokesters.
Congrats, West family!
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.