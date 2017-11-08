These 4-Year-Old BFFs Are Convinced They Are Twins And Are Clapping Back At People Who Say Otherwise

Ashley Sarnicola

"[They have] the same vibrant energy, intelligence, heart to take care of others, and both [are] extremely vocal about their needs," Sarnicola said. "They love to dance and sing."

Sarnicola said she has felt blessed to be raising her daughter in Miami, where there are kids of all races and nationalities. She added that she and Zuri's mom have become friends as well.

"We have always taught the girls that being different is cool, and to make friends with new people every day," she said. "In their class at school, there are six different languages between the 15 kids."

She said Jia has told her "she wishes she had chocolate-color skin like Zuri because she likes chocolate better than vanilla."