 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
World

This Academic Commented On Politics While His Cat Climbed On His Head

He's a consummate purr-fessional.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A Polish academic was interrupted by his cat while speaking on a Dutch TV show, but continued the interview as his kitty proceeded to climb on top of his head.

The Polish historian &amp; political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/4dLi16Pq1H
Rudy Bouma @rudybouma

The Polish historian &amp; political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/4dLi16Pq1H

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dr. Jerzy Targalski was speaking with Dutch current affairs program Nieuwsuur about the drama surrounding the forced retirement of the head of the Polish supreme court, Małgorzata Gersdorf. However, his cat Lisio decided it was a great time to sit on his head.

He then stayed there for the rest of the interview. Reporter Rudy Bouma took the clip, which didn't make it to air, and tweeted it out.

Targalski told the news station after the clip went viral that the behavior is common for Lisio, who is only one of his five(!!!) cats.

"It's his way of saying, 'Good morning,' or 'I love you,' I think," he said.

People can't stop sharing the paws-itively purrfect clip.

Purrlitical scientist Jerzy Targalski ladies and gentleman. https://t.co/rX1TrkIjE8
Michael Warburton @mikewarburton

Purrlitical scientist Jerzy Targalski ladies and gentleman. https://t.co/rX1TrkIjE8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Classic.

Everything is awful, but this cat stealing the limelight from political scientist Jerzy Targalski is guaranteed to make your life better https://t.co/tzvAKUTzQ0
Mariel Norton @marielnorton

Everything is awful, but this cat stealing the limelight from political scientist Jerzy Targalski is guaranteed to make your life better https://t.co/tzvAKUTzQ0

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Clearly, Lisio is the boss in this house!

@notesfrompoland I love this Jerzy Targalski guy - he has his priorities straight!
Nick Carroll @LibertyAndTech

@notesfrompoland I love this Jerzy Targalski guy - he has his priorities straight!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Targalski has featured his cats in news reports before.

Door ingrijpen van regering in #Polen moeten 27 leden van het Hooggerechtshof vervroegd met pensioen. Zo ook opperrechter Malgorzata Gersdorf. https://t.co/qcPAxtGVnF
Nieuwsuur @Nieuwsuur

Door ingrijpen van regering in #Polen moeten 27 leden van het Hooggerechtshof vervroegd met pensioen. Zo ook opperrechter Malgorzata Gersdorf. https://t.co/qcPAxtGVnF

Reply Retweet Favorite

Look at these little guys!

@HMCabinetCat Jerzy Targalski looks like a nice guy...
VHJE @Vibeke_Hovgaard

@HMCabinetCat Jerzy Targalski looks like a nice guy...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Targalski also has no plans to limit his cats' time in the spotlight.

"I hope it will happen again next time," he said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Omg It's Prime Day!

Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App