This Academic Commented On Politics While His Cat Climbed On His Head

A Polish academic was interrupted by his cat while speaking on a Dutch TV show, but continued the interview as his kitty proceeded to climb on top of his head.
Dr. Jerzy Targalski was speaking with Dutch current affairs program Nieuwsuur about the drama surrounding the forced retirement of the head of the Polish supreme court, Małgorzata Gersdorf. However, his cat Lisio decided it was a great time to sit on his head.
He then stayed there for the rest of the interview. Reporter Rudy Bouma took the clip, which didn't make it to air, and tweeted it out.
Targalski told the news station after the clip went viral that the behavior is common for Lisio, who is only one of his five(!!!) cats.
"It's his way of saying, 'Good morning,' or 'I love you,' I think," he said.
People can't stop sharing the paws-itively purrfect clip.
Classic.
Clearly, Lisio is the boss in this house!
Targalski has featured his cats in news reports before.
Look at these little guys!
Targalski also has no plans to limit his cats' time in the spotlight.
"I hope it will happen again next time," he said.
