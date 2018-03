You Can Make Decent Money By Selling The Box Or Bag You Got Your Designer Clothes In

The other day, I was perusing Poshmark, an online marketplace for buying and selling used fashion, after my first-ever sale on the site. I typed in a designer brand, then immediately changed the filter to "price low to high," because, duh. The first pages of results were for used boxes or bags . Not purses, but actual shopping bags.

Yes, as in the bag they give you when you shop at a designer store. Like Michael Kors , for example.

But do people actually buy them? According to one seller, yes. A "posher" named Nadeen told BuzzFeed News she has made about $15 from selling boxes online, in addition to selling her used clothes. Which is, not bad?

She said she has sold boxes for Pandora and Michael Kors.

"I’m selling it because many people always need a gift box, especially for brands they buy in other stores that aren’t specifically for that name brand (such as TJ Maxx, Ross, or Marshall’s)," she said. "I thought that by selling it, someone who needed that gift box could have easy access to it since I don’t need it anymore and it’s cute."