People Are Dying Laughing Over This 19-Year-Old’s Clapback To A Trump Supporter

2. Recently, Pittman and a friend were messing around at Target when they decided to spell out a phrase with wooden letters. She told BuzzFeed News that with “all that’s been going on,” she decided to take a political stance.
“[It] was honestly the first thing we thought of,” she said.
The only problem was, that Target didn’t have an Ks. So, they improvised.
4. Pittman tweeted out her joke using a popular meme. “I knocked over the wooden letters at target & this is the formation they fell into! so crazy,” she wrote.
5. But it was her response to an apparent Trump supporter that really got her some fans on the internet. When someone tweeted at her, “liberals who can’t spell,” she had this to say:
they didn't have a "k" because your president took all 3 https://t.co/FZ50zu5OtV— summer (@summerpittman13)
“They didn’t have a ‘k’ because your president took all 3,” she wrote back.
6. People bowed down to her response.
8. Some said they needed to study from the clapback master.
10. “YES QUEEN YES SUMMER THAT CLAPBACK DESERVES A FUCKING OSCAR.”
Pittman said the responses to her tweet and clapback have been “funny.”
“I was a bit worried at first, but I’ve never been afraid of being open and vocal about my political views on the internet or in general,” she said. “Anyone who follows or knows me knows how I feel about Trump and his administration, and this is just a more humorous reflection of that.”
12. As for the person who tweeted her, he also wrote back.
@summerpittman13 our** president sweetheart. As much as you don't want to believe it. I mean that is unless you're an illegal immigrant 🤗— Nick Piscitelli (@nickpiscitelli0)
BuzzFeed News has contacted him for comment.
