This Woman Designed A Dress For Pride Inspired By A Leslie Jones Tweet And It Turned Out Amazing

Guminiak told BuzzFeed News that using the tweet as dress inspo started as a joke. She already has a tank top with the tweet printed on it, and her best friend suggested she wear the tank to Pride this year.

Guminiak thought she could go even further, and make a matching dress.

"It was just so ridiculous and silly and fun, and I love making and wearing ridiculous, silly, and fun things, so I decided to do it," she said.

She added that she thought the tweet was "honestly iconic."

"No woman enjoys unwanted advances by creepy dudes, either on the internet or in real life, and so often we just ignore it, so it's nice to see somebody actually say 'stop it,'" she said. "And as a gay woman (especially as a feminine, often-assumed-straight gay woman), there have been times when I've been hit on and I just want to yell 'I'm gay, dude, stop it!' So, plastering it all over my body seemed like a pretty good choice."

She designed the fabric online and made the dress using a simple pattern.